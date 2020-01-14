Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP, BJP and Congress Fighting Over 'Baazigar' Meme on Twitter Sums up Delhi Elections

One of the memes shared by AAP on Twitter is a reference to the 1993 movie, Baazigar.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
Delhi elections are around the corner, and the Aam Aadmi Party's IT team has come out with all guns blazing. And this time, they seem to be relying heavily on memes. The head of the IT media team, Ankit Lal told News18, "We know that social media is mostly used by people between the age group of 18 and 35. But we have realised funny content can go far beyond that."

The social media campaign for AAP mostly consists of hilarious memes and one wacky campaign song, "Lage Raho Kejriwal", which has everyone grooving to its beats. One of the memes shared by AAP on Twitter is a reference to the 1993 movie, Baazigar. The meme shows Shahruk Khan as Kejriwal, Kajol as Delhi and Siddharth Ray as BJP and has been taken from the film's song, "Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata", where Ray can be seen woefully looking at Kajol while she appears to be enjoying the company of SRK.

Soon after, BJP Delhi shot back with a comment that was their own play on the meme. Clearly offended by the meme, the official twitter handle for BJP Delhi wrote, "Whoever is handling this account is writing Arvind Kejriwal’s political obituary. SRK was a manipulative villain in the movie who was plotting against Kajol & her family. He killed Kajol's sister. And, in the end, he got killed for his sins. Same fate awaits Kejriwal in Delhi!"

And just in no time, Delhi Congress also joined the game.

With the AAP, Congress and BJP Delhi fighting over a meme, who do you think will have the last laugh?

