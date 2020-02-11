AAP, BJP or Congress? These Memes are the Real Winners of Delhi Elections 2020

Today is the day Delhiites have been waited for. Delhi will finally know if Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is going to hit a hat-trick. It is Delhi's Assembly Election Results day.

The early trends on Tuesday suggest that Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark of 36. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading on 20+ seats, a massive improvement from its 2015 tally.

Among the key candidates, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and Manish Sisodia are leading while BJP’s Tejinder Singh Bagga, Congress' Alka Lamba are trailing from their seats.

The excitement among netizens is real.

Areyyyy yaaar. Ese kon aage kon peeche, kyun hi dikhate ho, sidha ek bar result deke jhatka dena na😭 — CID kagaz Agent D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 11, 2020

As the election results

#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults Exclusive pic from hari Nagar seat where Bagga is leading pic.twitter.com/Dyfv87YvNH — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) February 11, 2020

Manoj Tiwari today : pic.twitter.com/63gByQj9Mk — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 11, 2020

AAP: We will form government in Delhi BJP: We will get 50 seats in Delhi Congress: pic.twitter.com/ayz2TQNomM — Ojas (@Ojasism) February 11, 2020

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.