Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
AAP, BJP or Congress? These Memes are the Real Winners of Delhi Elections 2020
If the Delhi Assembly Election Results have made you anxious, you are in the right place to ease those nerves.
File images of Arvind Kejriwal, Modi, Rahul Gandhi.
Today is the day Delhiites have been waited for. Delhi will finally know if Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is going to hit a hat-trick. It is Delhi's Assembly Election Results day.
The early trends on Tuesday suggest that Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark of 36. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading on 20+ seats, a massive improvement from its 2015 tally.
Among the key candidates, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and Manish Sisodia are leading while BJP’s Tejinder Singh Bagga, Congress' Alka Lamba are trailing from their seats.
The excitement among netizens is real.
Areyyyy yaaar. Ese kon aage kon peeche, kyun hi dikhate ho, sidha ek bar result deke jhatka dena na😭
— CID kagaz Agent D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 11, 2020
As the election results
Me as an @INCIndia supporter.
#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/td6U5lIzui
— Kᴀᴜsᴛᴜʙʜ Mɪsʜʀᴀ (@iKaustubhMishra) February 11, 2020
Scenes right now#DelhiElection2020#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/mTcbhbXO0i
— ️️HI (@i_am_srkoholic) February 11, 2020
We're heading for a landslide!
Are y'all ready??#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/aon0eFSIQj
— Spandan Srivastava (@Spandan911) February 11, 2020
#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults
Exclusive pic from hari Nagar seat where Bagga is leading pic.twitter.com/Dyfv87YvNH
— Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) February 11, 2020
BJP to Delhiites😂#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/NRqaKP6sPv
— Ankush (@_James_Bong) February 11, 2020
Congress right now #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/qwvqAJcb28
— Manoj Tiwari(Parody) (@ManojMujra) February 11, 2020
Manoj Tiwari today : pic.twitter.com/63gByQj9Mk
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 11, 2020
AAP: We will form government in Delhi
BJP: We will get 50 seats in Delhi
Congress: pic.twitter.com/ayz2TQNomM
— Ojas (@Ojasism) February 11, 2020
-
