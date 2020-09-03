AAP Cries Wolf on Twitter With a Secret Message Hours after Hacking of PM Modi’s Website Account

A tweet from the Aam Aadmi Party this afternoon took many people by shock as a banner image saying "HACKED" was shared. The image created ripples as it came within 24 hours of account Prime Minister Narendra Modi's website getting hacked.

However, AAP account has not been hacked. In fact, the social media team of the party used the image to hook people's attention to the biggest spike in coronavirus cases and slumping economy. In fact when you click on the image, the subtext of the image reads: "Now that we have your attention, we just want to let you know that India's unemployment has hit 45 years high, GDP growth rate is lowest in 40 years and Covid-19 cases have hit 83,000 in a day which is highest in the world."

India’s Covid-19 tally raced past the 38 lakh-mark today as the country recorded the highest single-day spike of over 83,000 new Covid-19 cases. India saw 83,833 cases in 24 hours, while 1,043 fatalities drove the death toll to over 67,000.

Chances are that AAP social media team might have tried to clinch on to the hacking of PM Modi's website account on Twitter. Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked after tweets called on followers to donate through cryptocurrency to the national relief fund. The microblogging site said it was aware of the activity with the website account of PM Modi and added that it has taken steps to secure it.

"We are aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Well, that is some creative way to hook people's attention. The AAP has its social media game on point, something that we saw in the Delhi Assembly elections held earlier this year. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party took its campaign to streets, while it relied heavily on memes and social media posts to lure young voters.

Earlier last month, when heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR and literally flooded roads and residential areas in Gurugram, AAP went on a troll mode on Instagram. Sharing an edited video of the waterlogged roads, AAP wrote, "Gurugram Water Park", comparing the inundated streets to a water park.