AAP Depicts Vidya Balan as 'CM's Chair' in Election Video, Twitter Calls it Sexist

As election fever grips the country, the Aam Aadmi Party has released a campaign video in which a Bollywood song has been morphed to show their Punjab candidate, Bhagwant Mann, as the best contender for the chief minister’s chair. In the clip from the song ‘Dil da Mamla’ from movie ‘Heyy Baby’, Riteish Deshmukh’s face has been superimposed by that of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Akshay Kumar’s by that of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Shahrukh Khan is depicted to be their candidate, Bhagwant Mann. Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi are there too, taking up the characters of Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Actress Vidya Balan was marked as the CM’s chair. As Riteish and Akshay try to woo the lady, she (CM’s chair) is seen showing an interest in Shahrukh Khan (AAP candidate). Here is the video:

The ad did not go down well in social media where users pointed out the factual flaw that in the movie, Vidya is shown choosing Akshay, which means that Charanjit Singh Channi will win the chair. A majority pointed out that the ad was sexist as the woman was shown as an object (CM’s chair).

“Last mien Akshay Kumar(Channi) ko Vidya Balan(CM Chair) mil jaati hai. Ad bnane se pehle ye nhi socha chomuon ne! SRK(Bhagwant Mann) ka guest appearance tha."

“Is this the idea AAP endorses from its official handle? This is the seriousness for a constitutional position of CM of Punjab? A sexist personification of CM’s chair as a woman being wooed by several men? Is that how AAP views women & CMship & people of Punjab?"

“This nonsense was tweeted from official handle of AAP! Dear Punjab, AAP will not do this for any other state but did this for you, because they think all Punjabis are 24/7 non serious, balle balle, bhangra kinds. Hope Punjabis can respect themselves and reject this stereotype."

“So much sexism & misogyny in this advert."

“Are there any women leaders in this party?"

“There are so many issues with this crass video and the least of them (because it’s not surprising at all) is that the official handle of a political party tweeting this crap! Way to go @AamAadmiParty! You’re giving the BJP a run for it’s money in the disgust inducing dept."

“Women are not objects. This is offensive. And not funny.. unless you are a party full of sexist men … oh wait.. PSA from Delhi voter to Punjab voters: Galti se bhi @AamAadmiParty ko vote mat de dena… bahut pachtaoge. Humari tarah."

A few, however, said that the ad was creative and did not deserve the flak it was receiving. What do you think?

