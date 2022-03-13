AAP Effect in Punjab: Guests Dance with Brooms in Hand at a Wedding, Watch Video

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept voters off their feet in the recent Assembly elections in Punjab and the effect was seen at a wedding in Bhatinda. In a video uploaded by Times Now Navbharat, the guests at a wedding can be seen dancing with brooms in hands. The guests were enjoying themselves grooving to Bhangra beats with an unusual prop in their hand - a jhadu. Broom is the symbol of AAP.

Watch the video here:

It was shared on Twitter too.

“This is why AAP won in Punjab; sporting a broom, while dancing in a wedding is not a taboo anymore. Punjabis, gave AAP a chance, let’s hope they deliver !!"

This is why AAP won in Punjab; sporting a broom, while dancing in a wedding is not a taboo anymore. Punjabis, gave AAP a chance, let's hope they deliver !! pic.twitter.com/Y2iKnPgeqF— Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) March 13, 2022

“Such enthusiasm among ppl is very evident in Punjab. So if had won 100+ also, it wouldn’t have been a surprise. Now, it’s upto

@BhagwantMann n govt. If they also go Congress/Akali way, they’ll be thrashed with the same jhaadu."

Such enthusiasm among ppl is very evident in Punjab. So if had won 100+ also, it wouldn't have been a surprise. Now, it's upto @BhagwantMann n govt. If they also go Congress/Akali way, they'll be thrashed with the same jhaadu. https://t.co/ZzulIxh6J1— Baabu Bhaiyya (@Manan_13) March 13, 2022

After the win, Bhagwant Mann is set to become the new chief minister of Punjab. The results have thrown up many unexpected winners. Six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contestants have turned out to be giant slayers in Punjab, sending home the big wheels of Punjab politics, including four former chief ministers. One of them is mobile phone repair shop owner Labh Singh Ugoke. Ugoke is a protege of the new CM, Bhagwant Mann, and was living in a two-room dwelling in a village in Bhadaur. Another one was 50-year-old Jeevan Jyot Kaur, AAP’s candidate in Amritsar (East) where many presumed the fight was between the big names, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia. But Kaur managed to beat both of them on the seat. The biggest surprise of all, however, seems to be in the Lambi seat itself, where former five-time CM and MLA for 25 years, Parkash Singh Badal, has been humbled by AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian who is also a former Congress leader and comes from a political family.

