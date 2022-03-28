CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, Video Goes Viral

Raghav Chadha was walking for designer Pawan Sachdev, wearing a black ensemble, at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week show.

Buzz Staff

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday. He was walking for designer Pawan Sachdev, wearing a black ensemble and a brown belt. Soon enough, a video of the AAP leader’s “modelling" stint went viral on social media. Chadha walked the ramp with actor Aparshakti Khurrana and as per a Livemint report, this was Chadha’s first strut down a ramp. Not bad at all for a fresher, wouldn’t you say? The fashion event has come to an end now, with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock pulling out all the stops for their show at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Closing the five-day extravaganza in Delhi, being held in-person for the first time since the pandemic, they ensured it would be a night to remember for all attending.

“Indian twitter world for AAP is going to be on fire for few days.. Youth icon and youngest Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha is on Lakme fashion week stage," wrote a Twitter user.

Raghav Chadha, the 33-year-old Delhi MLA from Rajendra Nagar was appointed as the Punjab co in-charge in 2020 and has stayed put in Punjab, overseeing the rollout of the AAP’s strategy. The crucial role of Chadha, vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board, was ably articulating the party’s position as well as puncturing the charges of the opposition. That he would have play a role in Punjab post the party’s phenomenal victory was understood given the young MLA’s visible role not just in the media, but also as a campaigner on the ground. Additionally, Chadha enjoys the trust of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

March 28, 2022