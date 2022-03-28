AAP MP Raghav Chadha Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, Video Goes Viral

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday. He was walking for designer Pawan Sachdev, wearing a black ensemble and a brown belt. Soon enough, a video of the AAP leader’s “modelling" stint went viral on social media. Chadha walked the ramp with actor Aparshakti Khurrana and as per a Livemint report, this was Chadha’s first strut down a ramp. Not bad at all for a fresher, wouldn’t you say? The fashion event has come to an end now, with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock pulling out all the stops for their show at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Closing the five-day extravaganza in Delhi, being held in-person for the first time since the pandemic, they ensured it would be a night to remember for all attending.

Youngest Rajya Sabha MP, The Youth Icon, A Cool Dude @raghav_chadha walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week ❣️ #LakmeFashionWeek2022 pic.twitter.com/vRM43T3Hhf— Aarti (@aartic02) March 27, 2022

Youth icon and youngest Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha is setting Lakme fashion week stage on fire 😎 #LakmeFashionWeek2022 pic.twitter.com/RfyoJkUPba— Ankita Shah (@Ankita_Shah8) March 27, 2022

“Indian twitter world for AAP is going to be on fire for few days.. Youth icon and youngest Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha is on Lakme fashion week stage," wrote a Twitter user.

Indian twitter world for AAP is going to be on fire for few days..Youth icon and youngest Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha is on Lakme fashion week stage #LakmeFashionWeek2022 pic.twitter.com/qtKYEx33ue — Manu (@Manu211970) March 27, 2022

Raghav Chadha, the 33-year-old Delhi MLA from Rajendra Nagar was appointed as the Punjab co in-charge in 2020 and has stayed put in Punjab, overseeing the rollout of the AAP’s strategy. The crucial role of Chadha, vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board, was ably articulating the party’s position as well as puncturing the charges of the opposition. That he would have play a role in Punjab post the party’s phenomenal victory was understood given the young MLA’s visible role not just in the media, but also as a campaigner on the ground. Additionally, Chadha enjoys the trust of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

