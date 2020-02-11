Watch: AAP Supporters Dance to Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' after Kejriwal's Delhi Sweep

Aam Aadmi Party supporters emerged victorious on Tuesday after Delhi voters handed Arvind Kejriwal a third term as Chief Minister. AAP swept the Legislative Assembly elections with primary rival Bharatiya Janta Party finishing at a distant second and Congress failing to win a single seat.

Once the numbers were in, Kerjriwal's first words to Delhiites was 'I love you'. The victory is weeter as it comes on the back of a blistering poll campaign that was checkered by instances of violence and vitriolic name-calling. The relief was evident on social media as well which burst forth with congratulations and celebrations from AAP supporters.

One such video that emerged after the victory was of AAP supporters dancing to the now infamous 'Rinkiya ke Papa' featuring BJP's Manoj Tiwari who was considered Kejriwal's main CM rival.

In the run up to the elections, the song 'Rinkiya ke Papa' was used by both the social media teams of AAP as well as BJP to mobilise voters. While AAP used the song to mock Tiwari and BJP, Tiwari rebutted with "Rinkiya jhooth nahin bolti" (Rinkiya doesn't lie) to slam Kejriwal.

However, the hat-trick seems to have left AAP supporters in Lucknow in an ecstatic mood as can be seen in this video shared on Twitter:

Celebrations at AAP Lucknow Unit. Workers dancing away to the tunes of 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' 😂😛 pic.twitter.com/e3jBFy3H9w — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) February 11, 2020

'Rinkiya ke papa' is a popular Bhojpuri song from the 2012 album ‘Uparwali Ke Chakkar Mein’ sung by Manoj Tiwari. With over 28 million views on YouTube, the song was widely memed and spoofed in the run up to the Delhi elections as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

