'Aap Tension Mat Lo': Arvind Kejriwal Turns Aman Gupta in 'Shark Tank AAP' Meme

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) has caught onto the Shark Tank India obsession on Twitter. The party’s official handle tweeted out a popular meme from the show that’s continuing to trend even after its conclusion. The “haan mai de dunga, tu tension mat le" line that has become a meme was spoken by Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAT, on the show. This moment was also the birthplace of the famous Ashneer Grover (co-founder of BharatPe) meme that goes: “Yeh sab doglapan hai“. When Ashneer had said it to contestant Sulay Lavsi after the latter had expressed an interest in an investment specifically from Aman and Vineeta, who is another of the sharks. To this, Aman had replied with what has now become “Shark Tank AAP’s" meme, as per a Humornama.com report.

AAP’s handle tweeted, “Indians: We want World-class Education, Quality Healthcare, 24×7 Free Bijli, etc" with Arvind Kejriwal’s face morphed onto Aman’s picture, replying to said demand with “haan mai de dunga, tu tension mat le“.

AAP’s Shamshad Alam also tweeted a Shark Tank India meme involving the party.

AAP’s Twitter handle is social media savvy, but recently, it had backfired for the party. In January, the Aam Aadmi Party released a campaign video in which a Bollywood song was morphed to show their Punjab candidate, Bhagwant Mann, as the best contender for the chief minister’s chair. In the clip from the song ‘Dil da Mamla’ from movie ‘Heyy Baby’, Riteish Deshmukh’s face was superimposed by that of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Akshay Kumar’s by that of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Shahrukh Khan was depicted to be their candidate, Bhagwant Mann. Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi are there too, taking up the characters of Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Actress Vidya Balan was marked as the CM’s chair. As Riteish and Akshay try to woo the lady, she (CM’s chair) was seen showing an interest in Shahrukh Khan (AAP candidate).

The ad did not go down well in social media where users pointed out the factual flaw that in the movie, Vidya is shown choosing Akshay, which means that Charanjit Singh Channi will win the chair. A majority pointed out that the ad was sexist as the woman was shown as an object (CM’s chair).

