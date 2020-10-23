AAP Trains Guns on Uttar Pradesh Govt with Mirzapur 2 Ammo; It Backfired

Amazon Prime's show Mirzapur is here with its second season and fans are excited as the series had us on the edge towards the climax of season one. The show had left us with many unanswered questions. In fact, among the most asked questions of 2020 was when will Mirzapur 2 be released. The wait has ended. And fans are calling it a masterpiece.

The web series revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons, and gang wars in Uttar Pradesh. Its new season takes the story forward as the fight to become the king of Mirzapur continues between Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma).

Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party, too, joined the trend of the fandom to train its guns at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. "Are you excited for #Mirzapur2 or Are you living in Adityanath-ruled UP? (sic)," Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP tweeted hours before the webseries was released on Amazon. The jibe was meant to attack the UP government over rising crimes in the state.

Are you excited for #Mirzapur2OrAre you living in Adityanath-ruled UP? — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 22, 2020

The AAP's dig at the UP government had netizens lauding the party for its bold comment.

However, the tweet also got called out for using a web series to make political commentary as people accused Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of not doing enough for the national capital.

For the second season of Mirzapur, Along with Pankaj Tripathi, actors Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur return reprising their roles from the first season, as will Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The new season has some interesting additions, too, with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast. Season two is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.