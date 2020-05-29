AAP Tweets Food Photo from Hospital Run by Delhi and Central Govt, Leaves it to Internet's Imagination

The Delhi Assembly elections held earlier this year taught us that social media is just as important as press briefings and rallies in politics. So what stops during a pandemic? Nothing. Social media is still very much relevant and often politicians use it to take potshots at each other. On Thursday, that's what the Aam Admi Party did.

In a dig at the centre, AAP's Twitter account shared photographs of food served at hospitals run by the central government and the Delhi government.

The tweet, which was posted by AAP, doesn't say much. It just consists of two photos and uses a popular meme format usually used for the "expectation vs reality" posts.

Here, take a look:





Quality of food :

Central Govt Delhi Govt

Hospital Hospital pic.twitter.com/c42ucAeW2Q — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 28, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, AAP credits the photo to Manjinder S Sirsa, the national spokesperson for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party. On Wednesday, Sirsa had posted a video and tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying that the food being provided to COVID-19 patients in government hospitals was so bad that people might end up contracting other ailments.

However, the photographs seemed confusing for a few who couldn't understand the difference between a hospital run by the Delhi government and that by the central government.

To avoid this, the AAP clarified in the same tweet that the footage was from RML (Ram Mohan Lohia) Hospital in Delhi, which is run by the Centre.