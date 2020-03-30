'Aapka Intezaar Tha': Police 'Embarrass' Violators with Vermillion and Flowers amid Lockdown

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the nationwide lockdown for 21 days from March 25, a lot of people are abiding by the rules and staying back home to avoid anything unlikely. However there are a few who are going out to take a stroll or simply to have a check on others.

To restrict such people from stepping out, police in different states have started to question and punish citizens, who are out on roads without any work. Some even made wrongdoers pose with pamphlets reading they are violating the rules.

Among all other punishments, a city police did something unique to embarrass those who are breaking the rules. Twitter user and freelance journalist Aditya Raj Kaul shared the video, where the police officers can be seen doing aarti of the rule-breakers.

Brilliant. Lockdown violation can lead to public embarrassment! pic.twitter.com/0cqKo2Dlvi — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 29, 2020

They even offer flowers and vermillion, whereas the song ‘Aaiye Aapka Intezaar Tha’ plays as the background score.

Netizens couldn’t stop but hail the officers for this innovative approach, calling them genius.

That’s the funniest thing I have seen so far! I’m going to fwd it ! — Rami Niranjan Desai (@ramindesai) March 29, 2020

Wow we get to see so many innovative ideas .. this can only happen in Indian Police services .. grt job team .. — Manish Tiwari🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@manish_tiwari18) March 29, 2020

Superb use of reverse psychology

Thik hey, yahi sahi — JAYOTI BANERJEE, IFS (@jayotibanerjee) March 29, 2020





A user on the micro-blogging platform added that the video is from Bilaspur, Chattisgarh.



