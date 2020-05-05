BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Aaron Finch is Sticking to Cricket After His 'Failed' Dancing Attempt Goes Viral on TikTok

Screenshots from video uploaded by Aaron Finch on Instagram.

Finch tried to show off his dance moves when a voice in the video could be heard saying, 'No God, No God please no'.

Video sharing portal TikTok is increasingly becoming popular among sportspersons these days.

Latest to join the league is Australian cricketer Aaron Finch.

In the video that is making the internet laugh features him trying to dance. The now-viral video portrays the thought that crosses his "head" each time he thinks about making a video on TikTok.

Captioning the video, Finch wrote, "What goes through my head every time I think of doing a TikTok". In the clip, he can be seen getting awkward while trying to dance.

The funny part comes when he tries to perform an energetic move and a voice in the video can be heard saying "No God, No God please no".

The ace cricketer is wearing a black hoodie teamed up with a pair of black shorts and a black cap. He captioned the video as "Over 30 and trying to dance on TikTok. Might stick to cricket #quarantinelife".

The video has got more than one lakh 50 thousand likes in less than 24 hours.

His video comes after his cricketer David Warner challenged him. In the video, David can be seen pulling off some quirky expressions in the funny TikTok video. He has used tea mug as his prop. In the caption of his post, he stated, "Let’s see if you can better this @aaronfinch5 lol thoughts??"

Commenting on the post with over five lakh 40 thousand likes, Aaron wrote "Challange Accepted".

