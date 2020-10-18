'AB So Special': Jofra Archer's 5-year-old Tweet Sums up AB de Villiers' Blitzkrieg Against Rajasthan Royals

Another day, another AB de Villiers blitzkrieg.

It has long been established that English pacer Jofra Archer has a tweet for everything. Saturday wasn't any different when Royal Challengers Bangalore locked horns with Archer's Rajasthan Royals.

Chasing 178, RCB needed 35 off 12 deliveries when Jaydev Unadkat came in to bowl the 19th over of the second innings of the match played in Dubai.

Unaware of what was going to unfold, Unadkat was smashed for three consecutive sixes by Mr 360 AB de Villiers. After a single took de Villiers off the strike, the under-pressure Unadkat bowled a wide delivery before his fifth ball was dispatched for four by Gurkeerat Singh. Another single brought the over's tally to 25 runs. Just 10 were needed off the final over.

Jofra Archer gave away 5 off first three deliveries before de Villiers sent the pacer for a six, helping RCB register a thrilling victory. The maximum also brought up 36-year-old South African superstar's unbeaten half-century (55 off 22), proving once again how he can turn the match in team's favour whenever he walks out on the 22-yards.

It was around this time, Archer's 5-year-old tweet praising AB resurfaced on microblogging site Twitter. "Ab so special," Archer's dated tweet read, perhaps "predicting" AB's Saturday night heroics.

Ab so special — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 19, 2015

As always, cricket fans were left bamboozled.

Pls tell me what will i be in future pls jofra baba.Jofra baba ki jaiJofra baba ki jai — Dev Patel (@DevPate60104356) October 17, 2020

He predicted this also #devilliers — Kartik Saxena🍥 (@Kartik644) October 17, 2020

The thrilling victory helped Royal Challengers Bangalore headed by Virat Kohli gain two points and match Mumbai Indians' tally of 12 points, placing them on the third spot on the table.