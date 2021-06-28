Abandoned at 18 With a Baby, Kerala Woman Scripts Success Story by Becoming a Cop

For Anie Siva, life seemed to have dealt the hardest blow ever when thirteen years ago, she was abandoned by her husband at the age of 18 and a newborn baby with her. Anie had married him against her family’s wishes but when after she gave birth to the baby, he left her. And now, more than a decade later, a 31-year-old Anie has joined as a probationary sub-inspector at Varkala police station in Kerala.

Anie’s one in a million success story was shared by Kerala Police on Twitter who hailed the woman for her grit and tenacity to achieve the well-deserved success.

A true model of will power and confidence…An 18-year-old girl who was left on the streets with her 6-month-old baby after being abandoned by her husband and family has become #subinspector @Varkalapolicestation.#keralapolice #AnieSiva pic.twitter.com/AM0CnhETrz — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) June 27, 2021

While studying at the KNM Government College in Kanjiramkulam all these years ago, Anie had married her then husband against her family’s wishes but after the birth of her son, she was abandoned by them. Her family also did not accept her and with a baby, Anie ended up living in a shed at her grandmother’s house with her son Shivasurya.

Anie, who was posted in Varkala a few days back also reflected on the struggles she went through at the same place all those years ago. “This is a place where I have shed many tears with my small child, with no one to support me," Anie said told news agency ANI.

Her struggle began in Varkala as she tried to earn a living after being left on her own. “At the stalls in Varkala Sivagiri ashram, I tried many small businesses like selling lemonade, ice-cream to handmade crafts. Everything flopped. It was then a man who suggested and helped me with money to study and write the exam for the sub-inspector post."

She added, “I always wanted to be an Indian Police Service officer. But fate had other things in store. Now, I feel proud and also emotional with the kind of support I am getting after many shared my Facebook post in which I shared my joy in a brief note."

Kerala’s Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan also hailed Anie for her success story and tweeted, “Congrats Anie Siva, SI of police! Estranged at 18yrs, Anie beat the odds alone to build life for herself & her son. In a dismally male dominated society where atrocities against vulnerable women are occurring everyday, her life and achievements are truly inspirational."

Congrats Anie Siva, SI of police! Estranged at 18yrs, Anie beat the odds alone to build life for herself & her son.In a dismally male dominated society where atrocities against vulnerable women are occurring everyday, her life and achievements are truly inspirational. pic.twitter.com/f3FLiqng6H— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 27, 2021

“I achieved this goal against all odds. I would be happy to see other women getting inspiration from my life in order to stand on their own feet," Anie said.

