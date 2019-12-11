Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Abandoned Baby Giraffe Who Befriended Dog Dies Beside it in South African Animal Orphanage

Jazz the giraffe and Hunter the dog bonded instantly with each other after the former was brought to The Rhino Orphanage in South Africa.

Associated Press

Updated:December 11, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Abandoned Baby Giraffe Who Befriended Dog Dies Beside it in South African Animal Orphanage
Jazz and Hunter | Image credit Associate Press

A South African animal orphanage says a baby giraffe that was befriended by a dog after it was abandoned in the wild has died.

The Rhino Orphanage in a Facebook post Friday said Jazz the giraffe collapsed after hemorrhaging in the brain. The orphanage said the giraffe had been unstable on its feet in recent days.

"Our team is heartbroken," the orphanage said. It added that resident watchdog Hunter was by the giraffe's side when it died. The dog then sat in front of the empty room for a while.

The giraffe arrived at the orphanage a few weeks ago, just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help.

Caretaker Janie Van Heerden said the two animals had bonded immediately.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram