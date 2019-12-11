Abandoned Baby Giraffe Who Befriended Dog Dies Beside it in South African Animal Orphanage

A South African animal orphanage says a baby giraffe that was befriended by a dog after it was abandoned in the wild has died.

The Rhino Orphanage in a Facebook post Friday said Jazz the giraffe collapsed after hemorrhaging in the brain. The orphanage said the giraffe had been unstable on its feet in recent days.

"Our team is heartbroken," the orphanage said. It added that resident watchdog Hunter was by the giraffe's side when it died. The dog then sat in front of the empty room for a while.

The giraffe arrived at the orphanage a few weeks ago, just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help.

Caretaker Janie Van Heerden said the two animals had bonded immediately.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.