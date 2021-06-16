Abandoned Irish Cottage Left Frozen In Time With Relics From Titanic Sinking Year

An old farmhouse by the countryside in Northern Ireland has been stuck in time since 1911. The snow-clad cottage looks like any ordinary house from the outside, but a look inside will take the viewers back to the time of World War I.

Inside the spooky home are newspapers dating back to 1911 and clippings of the Titanic sinking in 1912. Rebecca, a photographer who specialises in exploring forgotten buildings, was given a chance to capture the beauty of the untouched home.

According to the Mirror, Debbie, who was the last of the brothers who owned this house, was living here till 2015 when he relocated and passed away two years later. However, Debbie lived a “solitary life among the relics of the past” and even left the opened food tins on the kitchen shelves as they were in the early 20th century, the Mirror reported.

Rebecca was amazed after finding old books, magazines, papers and photographs from 1911. Hundreds of handwritten letters were found resting in drawers, and three kettles were attracting dust on the stove, accompanied by a tea cup on the shelf. The photographer, who has her own website called Abandoned Ni where she exhibits her clicks, said the small cottage was basically a “social history museum”.

“I have to admit I saw the outside and wasn’t sure if it was worth it. As soon as I opened the door I was blown away,” the Mirror quoted her.

Among the many other things, a clock stuck on 12:15 is perfectly complementing the old settings of the house. Going upstairs, Rebecca captured the rotting bed clothes and a bed pan.

In her journey to know more about Dessie, Rebecca found that the late man was a great cook and many of his friends still remember his famous soda bread which he made on the original stove.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here