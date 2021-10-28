'ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu': Indonesian Boy's Unique Name Sounds Like an Auto-Generated Password

Even though we all have our own unique identifiers, have you ever encountered one that made you pause and look more closely? Or do you remember the hilarious scene from Dhamal where Mr Venugopal Aiyyar starts telling his full name? Unusual, right. Similarly, an Indonesian boy is causing a stir all over the internet because of his name. HisIndonesian father decided to give his eldest son a truly unique name — one that outlasts even the legendary Abcde in length. On October 21, it was discovered that the name of a 12-year-old boy was ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu, during his vaccination. The unusual origin of the child’s name was disclosed when he went to get his coronavirus vaccine in Muara Enin, in the Indonesian state of South Sumatra. When he showed his identity in South Sumatra province, health officials in Indonesia were dumbfounded to read his name, according to hops.id, citing local reports. According to the report, the family named their son ‘ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu’ because his father enjoyed crossword puzzles. Furthermore, the name ‘Zuzu’ is a combination of his parents’ names, Zuhro and Zulfahmi. The health authorities at the immunisation centre were taken aback when they saw his name on the identity evidence and refused to trust them. However, according to images of his documentation and a name tag sewed on his clothes, they had to believe thatthe boy’s name is ABCDEF GHIK Zuzu.

Furthermore, the youngster has two brothers -Ammarand Attur, according to reports. The father also wanted to give each of the two other sons a distinctive name, so he prepared the names NOPQ RSTUV for the second kid and XYZ for the third. However, the family subsequently abandoned the idea and picked different names.

The youngster, on the other hand, goes by the moniker Adef. The 12-year-old youngster, who was mocked by his peers over his odd name, is now proud of it. ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu’s buddies, according to Zulfahmi, used to make fun of him. He went on to say that his kid used to tell him about it, to which Zulfahmi clarified that his name had a “positive connotation." Zulfahmi also thanked the instructors who had helped his kid.

