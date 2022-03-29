Abersoch Beach Hut in Wales Valued at a Staggering Rs 2 Crores. Check Pics

A small hut on Abersoch’s popular beach has been valued at a staggering £200,000, roughly Rs 2 crore. And if the resort is sold at the mentioned price, it would make it the most expensive hut ever sold on PorthMawr beach, Gwyne, North Wales.

According to a report in the Daily Post, the cost of the hut runs into crores because it’s made on one of the most expensive beaches in the area. According to a local agent, buying the wooden hut on Abersoch’s popular beach is a tall task.

The hut is like a private deck, from where one can have a spectacular view of the sea across to St Tudwals Islands. The place where it is built is a famous holiday destination in the county, the reason why the cost of the wooden hut is so high.

The most interesting and shocking thing is that the hut has ample storage and there is no facility except a beach cafe and a local yacht club close to it. There is neither water nor electricity here, nor is there any system to let the water out from the property.

A user on Twitter jokingly asked, “Will there be a place to park a luxury car here?” Meanwhile, another inquired whether Waitrose (a brand of British supermarkets) made deliveries here. However, at present, people have not shown much interest in buying such an expensive hut.

