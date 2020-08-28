Abhay Deol's Caption Contest on 'Cynical Photo' Got Hilarious Responses But Esha Deol Took the Cake

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol recently took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself and invited people to caption it.

Deol who seemed lost in his deep thoughts wrote, "Caption this....," while sharing the pic in which he wore a white shirt in stark contrast to the black background.

Many of his fans had an exciting take on the post but, his cousin Esha Deol had the best response.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being posted on Instagram, the picture has garnered thousands of likes and over 1000 comments.

While Abhay Deol's 7 lakh Instagram followers began to flood the comments section with hilarious captions as requested, his cousin Esha Deol totally nailed it.

"I wish I was anywhere else but here," she commented as a possible caption, ending it with a winking face emoji.

Hers was not the only caption that implicitly referred to Abhay Deol's cynical expression.

Many fans commented on the post. One of the users wrote, “This is not the way to eat with Chopsticks”.

While another Instagrammer connected his post with a much-awaited corona vaccine and wrote, “Vaccine Kab Aayega”.

The third user gave it a funny twist and wrote "Looking at Sharma ji ka beta excelling at life but stepping out without a mask."

When you hear ZNMD is about Hrithik and Katrina's love story," another said - referring to the time when Mr Deol had revealed that he and his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar were "demoted" from lead to supporting actor status at award shows.

Apart from this, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor recently took to his Instagram, to reveal his new artistic adventures.

Deol mentioned that he is all set to open a retreat centre. In the clip, he also went on to give glimpses of the new house. Moreover, he also announced his first-ever directorial venture.