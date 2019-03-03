English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Identical Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Abhinandan Went Viral After His Release
The Wing Commander was captured by the Pakistani Army after his warplane crash-landed in PoK following an aerial dogfight with fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force near the Line of Control.
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on Friday, March 1, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Ever since Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was returned to India after being held captive in India for nearly three days, the nation has been in a mood of celebration. Though it has been less than 24 hours since his return, people are finding new ways to celebrate the Wing Commander's arrival and honour his courage.
Given that his name is heavily trending on social media platforms, it shouldn't be a surprise to know that even newborns are being named after him.
However, Twitter being Twitter, people were quick to copy paste the posts and pictures, while others were equally quick in noticing the plagiarism.
Prime Minister Narender Modi earlier today said the Sanskrit word ‘Abhinandan’ would now acquire a new meaning due to what has transpired over the past couple of days.
Indicating that the international community takes the country seriously, PM Modi said, “Whatever India does, world watches it closely….It is the power of this nation that it changes the meaning of words. Abhinandan used to mean congratulations, now Abhinandan will have a new meaning.”
The Wing Commander was captured by the Pakistani Army after his warplane crash-landed in PoK following an aerial dogfight with fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force near the Line of Control.
The IAF pilot was part of the Indian Air Force team that intercepted Pakistan Air Force jets who attempted to target military installations in Jammu and Kashmir. Flying a MiG-21, the IAF pilot shot down an F-16 fighter jet before his aircraft was hit.
Given that his name is heavily trending on social media platforms, it shouldn't be a surprise to know that even newborns are being named after him.
#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan— swati rani🚩 (@swati_raani) March 2, 2019
My brother gave birth to a baby boy today,we have decided to keep his name Abhinandan.
Our Josh is still high.
U tell me how is the name? pic.twitter.com/tox09ycAGa
Deja Vu pic.twitter.com/xdvIQXfGQc— ☠༒ ǤṦṪ ༒☠ (@VANTABL42026562) March 2, 2019
However, Twitter being Twitter, people were quick to copy paste the posts and pictures, while others were equally quick in noticing the plagiarism.
You both are brother and sister?? pic.twitter.com/jcUlOqeRsq— Toxic Kisses (@to_oxicKisses) March 2, 2019
Not sure how you guys are related to each other but At least text toh change kardo yaar... pic.twitter.com/KblavcJ01s— Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) March 1, 2019
Same baby again?https://t.co/L5NR4L8ocB— siddhartha (@sid_mnnit) March 2, 2019
Prime Minister Narender Modi earlier today said the Sanskrit word ‘Abhinandan’ would now acquire a new meaning due to what has transpired over the past couple of days.
Indicating that the international community takes the country seriously, PM Modi said, “Whatever India does, world watches it closely….It is the power of this nation that it changes the meaning of words. Abhinandan used to mean congratulations, now Abhinandan will have a new meaning.”
The Wing Commander was captured by the Pakistani Army after his warplane crash-landed in PoK following an aerial dogfight with fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force near the Line of Control.
The IAF pilot was part of the Indian Air Force team that intercepted Pakistan Air Force jets who attempted to target military installations in Jammu and Kashmir. Flying a MiG-21, the IAF pilot shot down an F-16 fighter jet before his aircraft was hit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vinesh Moves Into Final After Dhanda's Gold, Sakshi's Silver
- Salman Khan Wants This Actress As His Co-star for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film
- Losers Review: Netflix Documentary Explores the Hidden Sides of Defeat. 5 Stars
- Trevor Noah Made a Joke About War Between India & Pakistan, But People are Not Amused
- Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals She Will Break Her 'No-kissing' Policy Only for This Bollywood Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results