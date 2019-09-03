'Where's the Moustache?' Abhinandan Varthaman Trimming the Gunslinger Is Puzzling Indians
During the negotiations that had followed in the escalating tensions after he was captured, Abhinandan had become the face of the crisis - and what made him recognizable was his signature gunslinger moustache.
During the negotiations that had followed in the escalating tensions after he was captured, Abhinandan had become the face of the crisis - and what made him recognizable was his signature gunslinger moustache.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday flew a joint sortie with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa in MiG-21 fighter.
Abhinandan Varthaman had recently been awarded the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistan fighter jet in a dogfight earlier this year. Varthaman had been taken captive by Pakistan after being shot down over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a dogfight which came in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The pilot was released two days after his capture, which de-escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.
During the negotiations that had followed in the escalating tensions after he was captured, Varthaman had become the face of the crisis - and what made him recognizable was his signature gunslinger moustache. Varthaman who sported a 'gunslinger' or 'handlebar' moustache had gained massive popularity with lots of people emulating the 'hero moustache.'
Videos and photos from Monday's flight of the MiG-21 however, showed that Varthaman had shaved off the moustache. Several Desi Netizens were puzzled by this.
He is back on duty.. missing that Moustache ❤️#AbhinandanVarthaman pic.twitter.com/FTOSJbSIoE— ADARSH KUMAR (@liberal_slayerr) September 2, 2019
Abhinandan's classic gunslinger moustache that once spoke louder than words is now trimmed. Men salons are going to be busy from tomorrow onwards. Shave it like #Abhinandan pic.twitter.com/9tGB4pO3ZW— Arpita Raj (@rjarpitaa) September 2, 2019
But where are his,Veer Chakra awardee's signature moustaches.... #gunslinger https://t.co/1HAm1XQiS3— priyesh ajmera (@maana2006) September 2, 2019
Abhinandan minus his signature moustache but great that he quickly came back to flying pic.twitter.com/fvc9TcUjxg— Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) September 2, 2019
NOOOOOOOOOO! Why Abhi, why? https://t.co/BR3N5zHEVq— Kushan Mitra (@kushanmitra) September 2, 2019
On a lighter note, the bigger breaking is that India has lost its famous mustachahe. #AbhinandanVarthaman ka moonch pic.twitter.com/W7bHI4vTQI— Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) September 2, 2019
Hero is going back to fly again.wing commander finally returning back in the field. But missing that moustache #realhero #AbhinandanVarthaman— Shivanirai (@Shivani61170352) September 2, 2019
#BreakingNews: The famous moustache is trimmed.#AbhinandanVarthaman pic.twitter.com/dZIdr9V8u2— Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) September 2, 2019
Very happy to see him back but where is the Abhinandan trademark mustache ? #AbhinandanVarthaman pic.twitter.com/sfmRMPFCPn— Pranav Joshi (@pranavjoshi85) September 2, 2019
The moustache may be gone, but the charisma remains same. "Moustache or no Moustache, he will ever be our Hero," feel Netizens.
Commander AV can fly any Air Craft due to his tremendous courage and confidence.But he should not have truncated his distinct and symbolic Moustache. Hope, he restores it in due course, unless he has any compelling reason.Moustache or no Moustache, he will ever be our Hero. https://t.co/YnCNWjSWyM— CA Chandravijay Shah (@cvijayshah) September 2, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: It Really is Time You Look Beyond The Specifications Sheet
- If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream
- Tired of 'Punks’, US Man Casually Lights up Cigarette During Armed Robbery