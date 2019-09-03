'Where's the Moustache?' Abhinandan Varthaman Trimming the Gunslinger Is Puzzling Indians

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday flew a joint sortie with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa in MiG-21 fighter.

Abhinandan Varthaman had recently been awarded the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistan fighter jet in a dogfight earlier this year. Varthaman had been taken captive by Pakistan after being shot down over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a dogfight which came in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The pilot was released two days after his capture, which de-escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

During the negotiations that had followed in the escalating tensions after he was captured, Varthaman had become the face of the crisis - and what made him recognizable was his signature gunslinger moustache. Varthaman who sported a 'gunslinger' or 'handlebar' moustache had gained massive popularity with lots of people emulating the 'hero moustache.'

Videos and photos from Monday's flight of the MiG-21 however, showed that Varthaman had shaved off the moustache. Several Desi Netizens were puzzled by this.

He is back on duty.. missing that Moustache ❤️#AbhinandanVarthaman pic.twitter.com/FTOSJbSIoE — ADARSH KUMAR (@liberal_slayerr) September 2, 2019

Abhinandan's classic gunslinger moustache that once spoke louder than words is now trimmed. Men salons are going to be busy from tomorrow onwards. Shave it like #Abhinandan pic.twitter.com/9tGB4pO3ZW — Arpita Raj (@rjarpitaa) September 2, 2019

Abhinandan minus his signature moustache but great that he quickly came back to flying pic.twitter.com/fvc9TcUjxg — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) September 2, 2019

On a lighter note, the bigger breaking is that India has lost its famous mustachahe. #AbhinandanVarthaman ka moonch pic.twitter.com/W7bHI4vTQI — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) September 2, 2019

Hero is going back to fly again.wing commander finally returning back in the field. But missing that moustache #realhero #AbhinandanVarthaman — Shivanirai (@Shivani61170352) September 2, 2019

Very happy to see him back but where is the Abhinandan trademark mustache ? #AbhinandanVarthaman pic.twitter.com/sfmRMPFCPn — Pranav Joshi (@pranavjoshi85) September 2, 2019

The moustache may be gone, but the charisma remains same. "Moustache or no Moustache, he will ever be our Hero," feel Netizens.

Commander AV can fly any Air Craft due to his tremendous courage and confidence.But he should not have truncated his distinct and symbolic Moustache. Hope, he restores it in due course, unless he has any compelling reason.Moustache or no Moustache, he will ever be our Hero. https://t.co/YnCNWjSWyM — CA Chandravijay Shah (@cvijayshah) September 2, 2019

