Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Where's the Moustache?' Abhinandan Varthaman Trimming the Gunslinger Is Puzzling Indians

During the negotiations that had followed in the escalating tensions after he was captured, Abhinandan had become the face of the crisis - and what made him recognizable was his signature gunslinger moustache.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 3, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Where's the Moustache?' Abhinandan Varthaman Trimming the Gunslinger Is Puzzling Indians
During the negotiations that had followed in the escalating tensions after he was captured, Abhinandan had become the face of the crisis - and what made him recognizable was his signature gunslinger moustache.
Loading...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday flew a joint sortie with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa in MiG-21 fighter.

Abhinandan Varthaman had recently been awarded the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistan fighter jet in a dogfight earlier this year. Varthaman had been taken captive by Pakistan after being shot down over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a dogfight which came in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The pilot was released two days after his capture, which de-escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

During the negotiations that had followed in the escalating tensions after he was captured, Varthaman had become the face of the crisis - and what made him recognizable was his signature gunslinger moustache. Varthaman who sported a 'gunslinger' or 'handlebar' moustache had gained massive popularity with lots of people emulating the 'hero moustache.'

Videos and photos from Monday's flight of the MiG-21 however, showed that Varthaman had shaved off the moustache. Several Desi Netizens were puzzled by this.

The moustache may be gone, but the charisma remains same. "Moustache or no Moustache, he will ever be our Hero," feel Netizens.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram