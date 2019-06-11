Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Abhinandan’s Capture Mocked in Racist Pakistani Ad For World Cup Clash Against India

Mimicking the video released of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistani military, the ad shows a model made to look like the IAF officer answering questions on camera.

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Abhinandan’s Capture Mocked in Racist Pakistani Ad For World Cup Clash Against India
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (R), his lookalike in the ad.
Loading...
Broadcaster advertisements for matches between India and Pakistan have always bordered on the xenophobic, but the latest advert released in Pakistan to build up hype for the World Cup clash between the two neighbours on June 16 has stooped to a new low.

Mimicking the video released of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistani military after he was captured a day after the Balakot airstrike, the ad by Pakistan's Jazz TV shows a model made to look like the IAF officer with his trademark mustache in a Blue Jersey answering questions on camera.

The lookalike, used as a prop, repeats Abhinandan’s viral statement “I’m sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this” in the ad several times as he is asked questions related to India’s playing XI and the team’s strategy if it wins the toss.

He also sips tea from a cup as the scene serves as a reminder of the intense questioning and severe beatings the Wing Commander was subjected to in captivity.

While the Wing Commander was stoic and calm in the video released by the Pakistani military, he is shown frightened and jumpy in the World Cup ad.




Apart from bring in bad taste and mocking the sensitive issue of diplomatic tensions that had arose between the countries over the capture, the ad also has racist overtones as it shows Abhinandan’s face blackened to show his dark complexion.

ALSO READ | Mauka Mauka Ad is Back With Father’s Day Twist for India Pakistan Match, Fans Say Grow Up Star Sports

Abhinandan had repelled all attempts by Pakistani interrogators, who tried to extract crucial information on Indian troop deployment, sensitive logistics and high-security radio frequencies after capturing him, according to the debriefing report after his return to India.

He was captured on February 27 as he averted Pakistani F16 jets' intrusion into the Indian air space as they tried to target Indian military installations in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and had remained in Pakistani military’s custody for 60 hours. He was eventually released as a “goodwill gesture" by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram