Abhishek Bachchan Fans are Queuing up to Watch Him as 'Bob Biswas' After His Makeover Goes Viral

Nomoshkar, ami Bob Biswas!

Exactly a year ago, Shah Rukh Khan announced the movie, Bob Biswas, much to the excitement to the Bollywood fans. But before the Bob Biswas fandom could erupt with sheer joy, there was a catch: The titular character would be played not by Saswata Chatterjee but by Abhishek Bachchan.

Those who watched the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani in 2012 would remember Bob Biswas, the cold-blooded and deceptive LIC agent cum contract killer who 'silenced' people with his muted revolver after politely greeting them with a "Nomoshkar" (hello). The iconic character played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee was well received by fans and critics alike. Bachchan replacing Chatterjee in the upcoming Kahaani spin-off, was met with initial scepticism but not anymore.

Recently, photos of Bachchan shooting for the role in Kolkata went viral on social media wherein he could be seen dressed in a plain shirt with full sleeves and baggy trousers. His hair had a mid-partition and his mysterious look was complete a pair of spectacles.

Convinced that Bachchan would be able to pull off a popular character, netizens showered praise for the Junior B. Some even quipped that Bachchan's makeover reminded them of his movie Guru.

Most underrated performer. He can act just needed to chose good script. BEST❤️❤️❤️ — Darshan shah (@darshan14597080) November 26, 2020

Nepotism doesn't help always, you also need to be talented! Classic example, such a talented actor still so underrated! Looking forward to see more of your work @juniorbachchan — Ravi Hiwale (@ravi_hiwale) November 26, 2020

One of the most all-round actors in India today! — surya joshi (@surya4885) November 26, 2020

Is that ABHISHEK FREAKING BACHCHAN???? WoW!!! WHAT A TRANSFORMATION! Can’t wait for #BobBiswas. ROCK IT, @juniorbachchan ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYjhu0x8oo — Waziha (Asad Ahmed Khan IS COMING BACK) (@WazihaNSonchita) November 26, 2020

#AbhishekBachchan’s epic transformation for #BobBiswas Looking like a solid performance from @juniorbachchan on the way.Guru ki yaad aa gayi My favourite movie & performance of AB till date ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Vw7WLTvF8W — Vikipedia (@Akshays_Vickey) November 26, 2020

Well, I have started LOVING this actor. Can'twait for this one to come out. Now this is called getting into the skin of the character. @juniorbachchan #bobbiswas #abhishekbachchan pic.twitter.com/GQOkq4WWu3 — Dipti Malhotra (@SixtymlLove) November 26, 2020

This one looks promising. What a character make over. Most grounded human being and hell of an underrated actor. Best wishes for #BobBiswas pic.twitter.com/KnmPf61aFY — (@Worships_Shahid) November 26, 2020

One actor whom I'm very fond is you @juniorbachchan !! From Refugee till Today, I've always loved your work. Honestly, you are the only true actor for me. Keep shining✨#AbhishekBachchan #BobBiswas https://t.co/VWdRH9prTd — Alok Prakash Naik (@TikkizWorld) November 26, 2020

Many others felt that playing the iconic character would be an uphill task for the actor but were looking forward to seeing Bachchan in action.

Feel good that it's from @RedChilliesEntFeel bad that it was became iconic by #SaswataChatterjee but now have to digest a fully different actor inside same avatar.#AbhishekBachchan is a decent actor and he could be great but creating an aura as #BobBiswas like before is tough — M A N I S H A (@DiscoverManisha) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh is also part of Bob Biswas and has joined the cast and crew in the City of Joy. The unit is shooting amid coronavirus .

Bob Biswas is written by Sujoy. It also marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Diya Ghosh. The movie began filming in January earlier this year but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 scare.