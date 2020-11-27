News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Abhishek Bachchan Fans are Queuing up to Watch Him as 'Bob Biswas' After His Makeover Goes Viral

Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas. Image credits: Twitter.

Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas. Image credits: Twitter.

Abhishek Bachchan was recently snapped in Kolkata while shooting for upcoming movie 'Bob Biswas' photos of which went viral on social media. Bachchan could be seen dressed in a plain shirt with full sleeves and baggy trousers.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Nomoshkar, ami Bob Biswas!

Exactly a year ago, Shah Rukh Khan announced the movie, Bob Biswas, much to the excitement to the Bollywood fans. But before the Bob Biswas fandom could erupt with sheer joy, there was a catch: The titular character would be played not by Saswata Chatterjee but by Abhishek Bachchan.

Those who watched the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani in 2012 would remember Bob Biswas, the cold-blooded and deceptive LIC agent cum contract killer who 'silenced' people with his muted revolver after politely greeting them with a "Nomoshkar" (hello). The iconic character played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee was well received by fans and critics alike. Bachchan replacing Chatterjee in the upcoming Kahaani spin-off, was met with initial scepticism but not anymore.

Recently, photos of Bachchan shooting for the role in Kolkata went viral on social media wherein he could be seen dressed in a plain shirt with full sleeves and baggy trousers. His hair had a mid-partition and his mysterious look was complete a pair of spectacles.

Convinced that Bachchan would be able to pull off a popular character, netizens showered praise for the Junior B. Some even quipped that Bachchan's makeover reminded them of his movie Guru.

Many others felt that playing the iconic character would be an uphill task for the actor but were looking forward to seeing Bachchan in action.

Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh is also part of Bob Biswas and has joined the cast and crew in the City of Joy. The unit is shooting amid coronavirus.

Bob Biswas is written by Sujoy. It also marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Diya Ghosh. The movie began filming in January earlier this year but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 scare.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...