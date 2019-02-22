'Babe-raham Lincoln' : Shirtless Statue of Honest Abe in LA Courthouse Has Got Twitter Excited

Reminder that the Los Angeles federal courthouse has a statue of Abraham Lincoln where he's a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model: pic.twitter.com/32bjqEERYi — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) February 20, 2019

The Gettysburg Undress — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 20, 2019

Emancipate them abs. — Molly Rene (@mollyrenewriter) February 20, 2019

Honest Abs — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) February 20, 2019

More like Babe-raham Lincoln. — Robert Little (@inlanddefense) February 20, 2019

Four-score and seven inches ago... — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) February 20, 2019

I cannot imagine the number of young men who've walked by this and had a sudden realization... — Orion (he/him/his) (@OrionKidder) February 20, 2019

Carrying a book as a pretense that he's going to his friend's house to "study." — Chrisna (@chrisna) February 20, 2019

Is he trying to get Justice to take off her blindfold? — Bryan Jensen (@quixotequest) February 20, 2019

Ambercromie & Fitch: Log Cabin Summer Collection — The Farmer (@Jbug33) February 20, 2019

Is that a bicep vein — Toph (@toph_bbq) February 20, 2019

"Let's get you emancipated out of those shorts" — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 20, 2019

We have a hot Lincoln statue in Chicago too! pic.twitter.com/AlFORPjib8 — Jamie Bernstein (@UAJamie) February 20, 2019

Questionable court art is my favorite! Here’s a painting from Compton criminal courthouse pic.twitter.com/qsZnkMabXk — sparticle (@IamSparticle) February 20, 2019

An 80-year-old statue of a shirtless, young and decidedly flirty Abraham Lincoln has made it back into people's memories and social media feeds, thanks to Twitter.If you didn't already know about this somewhat unusual rendering in limestone (and chances are that you didn't), the 'Young Lincoln' statue was created in 1939 by artist James Lee Hanson who apparently fashioned the sculpture based on his own body.Since then it has been adorning the inside of the Los Angeles federal courthouse, looking suggestively askance with a book in one hand and the other tugging at his pant's waistband, much like the models for jean companies today.And now, Hollywood writer Zack Stentz has brought the world's attention back to the 'hot' Abe statue, which many on the Internet are calling 'Honest Abs'. commenting upon the semi-nude statue, Stentz wrote that Abe looked straight out of swimsuit Illustrative in this representation.The reactions of other netizens were just as hilarious. One person called it 'The Gettysburg Undress' while another called it 'Babe-raham Lincoln'.All the racy talk soon prompted Tweeples to post yet other photos of 'hot' Lincolns (this particular one is Chicago however turned out to be Tilda Swinton).People also posted photos of other 'questionable' art inside US courthouses.Lincoln is not the only one to have been immortalised shirtless. Horatio Greenough's statue of George Washington depicts the first President of the US as a shirtless, Greek god-like character. The 12 tonne marble statue is currently on display at the Smithsonian Museum.