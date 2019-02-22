LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Babe-raham Lincoln' : Shirtless Statue of Honest Abe in LA Courthouse Has Got Twitter Excited

The 'Young Lincoln' statue inside the Los Angeles federal court house was created in 1939 by artist James Lee Hanson who apparently fashioned the sculpture based on his own body.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Babe-raham Lincoln' : Shirtless Statue of Honest Abe in LA Courthouse Has Got Twitter Excited
Honest abs, indeed.
Loading...
An 80-year-old statue of a shirtless, young and decidedly flirty Abraham Lincoln has made it back into people's memories and social media feeds, thanks to Twitter.

If you didn't already know about this somewhat unusual rendering in limestone (and chances are that you didn't), the 'Young Lincoln' statue was created in 1939 by artist James Lee Hanson who apparently fashioned the sculpture based on his own body.

Since then it has been adorning the inside of the Los Angeles federal courthouse, looking suggestively askance with a book in one hand and the other tugging at his pant's waistband, much like the models for jean companies today.

And now, Hollywood writer Zack Stentz has brought the world's attention back to the 'hot' Abe statue, which many on the Internet are calling 'Honest Abs'. commenting upon the semi-nude statue, Stentz wrote that Abe looked straight out of swimsuit Illustrative in this representation.




The reactions of other netizens were just as hilarious. One person called it 'The Gettysburg Undress' while another called it 'Babe-raham Lincoln'.


































All the racy talk soon prompted Tweeples to post yet other photos of 'hot' Lincolns (this particular one is Chicago however turned out to be Tilda Swinton).




People also posted photos of other 'questionable' art inside US courthouses.




Lincoln is not the only one to have been immortalised shirtless. Horatio Greenough's statue of George Washington depicts the first President of the US as a shirtless, Greek god-like character. The 12 tonne marble statue is currently on display at the Smithsonian Museum.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram