Absence of Toilet Forces Motorman to Halt Train, Get Down and Take a Leak on the Tracks

What do you do when there's no latrine and an emergency to answer to nature's call?

In a recent episode, a motorman of Mumbai's Central Railways was seen in a video, urinating on the tracks after halting the train when the signal turned red. The video that went viral on social media shows that the man climbs back onto the train after taking a leak.

According to reports, the train was running between Ambernath and Ulhasnagar in the Mumbai Metropolitan area and the incident was filmed by a journalist, Sonu Shinde, from a nearby flyover.

The motorman who was on duty on the Ambernath 36 train told MidDay that long duty-hours and the pressure to be on time interspersed with a delay, left him with very little time to take washroom breaks. Hence, when the signal went red, he decided to get down the train. Several people on Twitter questioned the absence of washrooms in the locomotives or engine spaces.

It’s not his fault! The Indian Railways are at fault for not providing toilets onboard the locomotive/engine. Don’t understand why Swatch Bharat can’t be implemented by a government organisation in such an important place and be human. https://t.co/3k5loj09S0 — Prasad PV (@pvprasad_15) July 18, 2019

That's the reality in India. Even if one would want use toilet there are hardly any public toilets. The ones which are are so filthy and unmaintained that one cannot use it. Also how do we know he stopped to pee or the train was already halted at signal. — Alka Arora (@AlkaArora_9) July 18, 2019

Railway officials have told reporters that before a motorman boards a train that is scheduled to travel a long distance he is given a three-hour time to get himself prepared.