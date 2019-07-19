Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Absence of Toilet Forces Motorman to Halt Train, Get Down and Take a Leak on the Tracks

In a recent episode, a motorman of Central Railways was seen in a video, urinating on the tracks after halting the train when the signal turned red.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Absence of Toilet Forces Motorman to Halt Train, Get Down and Take a Leak on the Tracks
A video grab of the motorman urinating on the track.
What do you do when there's no latrine and an emergency to answer to nature's call?

In a recent episode, a motorman of Mumbai's Central Railways was seen in a video, urinating on the tracks after halting the train when the signal turned red. The video that went viral on social media shows that the man climbs back onto the train after taking a leak.

According to reports, the train was running between Ambernath and Ulhasnagar in the Mumbai Metropolitan area and the incident was filmed by a journalist, Sonu Shinde, from a nearby flyover.

The motorman who was on duty on the Ambernath 36 train told MidDay that long duty-hours and the pressure to be on time interspersed with a delay, left him with very little time to take washroom breaks. Hence, when the signal went red, he decided to get down the train. Several people on Twitter questioned the absence of washrooms in the locomotives or engine spaces.

Railway officials have told reporters that before a motorman boards a train that is scheduled to travel a long distance he is given a three-hour time to get himself prepared.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
