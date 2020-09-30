BUZZ

Absolute Chaos: Tweets Sum Up What Watching the US Presidential Debate Between Trump-Biden Was Like

Image credits: Twitter.

Line of the night, Biden telling Trump, 'Will you shut up, man?'

Buzz Staff

Tuesday night saw the US Presidential debate between current President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

To put it simply, the debate was chaos. And not the good kind.

There was no handshake as the two men took the stage and while this was due to Covid-19 restrictions, the absence of the traditional greeting symbolized the bitterness engulfing the country in the final countdown to November 3.

Just minutes in, the debate turned into an all-out and personal brawl as they raced through issues from a Supreme Court vacancy to the coronavirus pandemic to the US health care system.

Trump offered a frank defence of himself at the United States presidential debate 2020 when questioned about new reporting on the minimal amount in income tax he has paid, saying, “I don’t want to pay tax".

It was a defence that amounted to Trump saying the tax loopholes for wealthy Americans are there to exploit — even if, at the same time, he tried to claim he’s paid “millions of dollars” in taxes in the first years of his presidency.

"Everything he's saying so far is simply a lie. I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he's a liar," former vice president Biden said.

Biden -- taking on a feisty, aggressive tone despite Trump's taunts that he had low energy -- then told the US president: "Will you shut up, man?" "It's hard to get a word in with this clown," Biden snapped at one point.

The chaos was did not go missed on Twitter who tuned in to see the debate.

Even Stephen King joined in.

Biden, who is leading in polls, sought to tie Trump squarely to the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States, more than in any other country.

He was also seeking to eat into Trump's crucial support among blue collar voters, capitalized on bombshell revelations that the billionaire Trump managed to avoid paying almost any federal income taxes for years.

