News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»'Absolute Inspiration for Many': Birthday Messages Pour in for Ratan Tata as He Turns 83
4-MIN READ

'Absolute Inspiration for Many': Birthday Messages Pour in for Ratan Tata as He Turns 83

Ratan Tata | File photo

Ratan Tata | File photo

Read birthday wishes for Ratan Tata here.

Ratan Tata turns 83 today. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata was born in the city of Surat in Gujarat. and is also an author and a philanthropist.

He has many achievements and accolades to his name, making him one of the most generous human being of our times. The industrialist is also a famous name on social media as he keeps sharing popular videos with interesting messages. On his special day, the industrialist received love from all walks of life. Let us take a look at some of the birthday wishes for Ratan Tata:

The office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray extended warm greetings to Tata on his birthday

Maharashtra President of Nationalist Congress Party, Jayant Patil also took to Twitter to wish the industrialist. He extended birthday greetings to Tata who he said has inspired many people and has taught them several lessons.

Former railway minister, Suresh Prabhu tweeted birthday wishes for Tata. He shared multiple pictures with the industrialist. Suresh said that Tata’s contributions to the country as both, an industrialist and a philanthropist are of importance.

Vishal Gondal, founder of the nCore Games which launched FAU-G after a ban on PUBG, also wished Tata on his birthday and shared a picture with the octogenarian industrialist.

Kesineni Nani, MP from Vijayawada, took to Twitter to share the birthday wish for the industrialist. He shared a picture with Tata and said that he wishes many more happy birthdays to the person who touches the life of people and spreads joy.

Former minister in the state cabinet of Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar also extended his greetings on the occasion of Tata’s birthday. He wished the ‘great human being’ a very happy birthday.

Member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asif Bhamla also shared his picture with Tata on the latter’s birthday.

MP from Rajsamand, Diya Kumari also sent warm birthday greetings to Tata on his birthday.

Calling him India’s greatest industrialist and generous philanthropist, former cricketer Arun Pandey also wished Tata on his birthday.

Ratan Tata-owned Tata Trusts shared words of wisdom by their chairman on his birthday. Posting a video, Tata Trusts wrote that these thoughts of Tata will inspire people entering 2021.

Many other Twitter users also wished him on his birthday.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...