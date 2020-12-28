'Absolute Inspiration for Many': Birthday Messages Pour in for Ratan Tata as He Turns 83

Ratan Tata turns 83 today. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata was born in the city of Surat in Gujarat. and is also an author and a philanthropist.

He has many achievements and accolades to his name, making him one of the most generous human being of our times. The industrialist is also a famous name on social media as he keeps sharing popular videos with interesting messages. On his special day, the industrialist received love from all walks of life. Let us take a look at some of the birthday wishes for Ratan Tata:

The office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray extended warm greetings to Tata on his birthday

Extending warm birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan @RNTata2000 ji, an absolute inspiration for many. Wishing Ratan Tata ji a healthy and a happy life.— Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 28, 2020

Maharashtra President of Nationalist Congress Party, Jayant Patil also took to Twitter to wish the industrialist. He extended birthday greetings to Tata who he said has inspired many people and has taught them several lessons.

Happy Birthday to the man who has taught many valuable lessons of life, Inspired thousands with his actions.@RNTata2000#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/TtZh73Mkr2— Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) December 28, 2020

Former railway minister, Suresh Prabhu tweeted birthday wishes for Tata. He shared multiple pictures with the industrialist. Suresh said that Tata’s contributions to the country as both, an industrialist and a philanthropist are of importance.

Wishing @RNTata2000 A very Happy Birthday. Your contributions to our country as an Industrialist and philanthropist are of paramount importance. I wish you good health and happiness in the coming years.Let’s work towards better lives for our people,to make india greater&better pic.twitter.com/ha8VLxTYuE— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2020

Vishal Gondal, founder of the nCore Games which launched FAU-G after a ban on PUBG, also wished Tata on his birthday and shared a picture with the octogenarian industrialist.

Dear @RNTata2000Sending you best wishes for every moment of your special day…Have a wonderful time and a very happy birthday! #RatanTata #betheforce pic.twitter.com/iJSYo8ZeyM— Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) December 28, 2020

Kesineni Nani, MP from Vijayawada, took to Twitter to share the birthday wish for the industrialist. He shared a picture with Tata and said that he wishes many more happy birthdays to the person who touches the life of people and spreads joy.

To someone who touches each life you enter, spreading joy to everyone you meet may the love and happiness you share with others return to you tenfold. I wish you many more happiest of birthdays @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/2nFZ5bMgao— Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) December 28, 2020

Former minister in the state cabinet of Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar also extended his greetings on the occasion of Tata’s birthday. He wished the ‘great human being’ a very happy birthday.

Best wishes to an industrialist par excellence and a great human being Shri Ratan Tata Ji on his birthday. @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/fGVHpuI3Pf— Sudhir Mungantiwar (@SMungantiwar) December 28, 2020

Member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asif Bhamla also shared his picture with Tata on the latter’s birthday.

Many happy returns of the day Being young is a privilege, Being attractive a genetic gift, Being cool, that is all you @RNTata2000. Sir Happy Birthday @TataCompanies @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/Vf9oWegc9E— Asif Bhamla (@Asifbhamlaa) December 28, 2020

MP from Rajsamand, Diya Kumari also sent warm birthday greetings to Tata on his birthday.

Warm birthday greetings to @RNTata2000 Ji.May you be blessed with good health and long life.— Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) December 28, 2020

Calling him India’s greatest industrialist and generous philanthropist, former cricketer Arun Pandey also wished Tata on his birthday.

Warmest of wishes to one of India's greatest industrialists & a generous philanthropist @RNTata2000 on the occasion of his 83rd birth anniversary. The value which he places on kindness and empathy is what makes him a role model for millions across the globe. #RatanTata— Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) December 28, 2020

Ratan Tata-owned Tata Trusts shared words of wisdom by their chairman on his birthday. Posting a video, Tata Trusts wrote that these thoughts of Tata will inspire people entering 2021.

As we step into 2021, thoughts of Mr. Ratan N. Tata will inspire us. #MondayMotivation #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/de0S5C0vqz— Tata Trusts (@tatatrusts) December 28, 2020

Many other Twitter users also wished him on his birthday.

Wishing #RatanTata sir a very Happy Birthday.@RNTata2000 defines the definition of Industrialist & BusinessmanA Greatest Human being😍Your Vision & Leadership continues to inspire us everyday🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZbCQ3jRDbm— Rajan (@Subash1899) December 28, 2020