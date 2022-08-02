'Absolute Win': England Women's Football Team Crashes Manager's Press Conference in Style

England women’s national football team created history by registering victory in the thrilling Euro 2022 final against eight-time champions Germany. The exciting match took place at Wembley on Sunday, July 31. After the sweeping victory, the entire stadium began hooting and cheering for the winning team but what happened later is stealing the show on the internet. After receiving their medals, the entire team crashed their manager Sarina Weigman’s press conference.

A video of the same was shared on the official Twitter page of the team. The clip begins with Sarine engrossed in the conference until she hears voices coming from a distance. In the next second, the entire Lionesses team interrupts the media interaction as they barge in, singing the song Football’s Coming Home by Three Lions.

The manager who did not expect the interruption was completely stunned and enjoyed the team’s gesture with a contagious smile on her face. Not only did the team dance during the interaction, but the goalkeeper of the team, Mary Earps, also stood up on top of the table to showcase her victory dance. The team celebrated for a brief moment before leaving.

Watch the clip below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Supporters of the team congratulated them. One user said, “That’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen! Absolutely love it”.

Another added, “At long last! We’ve got an England Team to be truly proud of! Amazing Stuff Lionesses, You’ve been so much better than our Men’s team for many a year! Massive.”

One more netizen wrote, “Lionesses… sometimes women will do what men are still trying to do, Bloody win. Thank you ladies for bringing it home, excellent and extremely proud.”

A proud fan expressed, “So proud I never thought I would see women’s football in the spotlight in my lifetime. What an incredibly proud day for womens equality and incredibly entertaining football.”

Talking about the match, the team claimed their victory in front of a crowd of around 87,000 people with a score of 2-1.

