Abu Dhabi Will Host a 'Real Life' Squid Game, But Minus the Bloodshed

The recent show by Netflix, Squid Games has taken everyone by storm. Now the fans of the show have a chance to become part of ‘real life’ Squid Game which is being organised by the Korean Culture Center at Abu Dhabi, reported Khaleej Times. The competition will be on the lines of the show but without the violence and bloodshed.

The South Korean drama has already become a pop culture phenomenon with memes and videos doing rounds on social media. The show is a survival drama where 456 debt ridden people from various countries compete in a tournament. The tournament comprises a series of children’s games with fatal outcomes for those who lose the game. The winner is entitled for a cash prize.

The report stated that the UAE-based Dot Cafe has already introduced cappuccino with Dalgona (honeycomb) candy. The candy appeared in the second round of the game in the series.

The real life Squid Game event was scheduled to start from October 12. Interested people had to fill out a form answering three basic questions about the show. There would be two teams with 15 participants in the tournament.

As per, director of the KCC, Nam Chan-woo, 388 people had already signed up at the time of the report.

Unlike the game in the show which had prize money, this tournament would not have the same. Winners of the tournament will be given customized Squid Games green tracksuits. After each game, players who would get eliminated will watch other players from the sideline.

According to the details laid out in the webpage of the event https://uae.korean-culture.org/en/719/board/488/read/111101 out of the six games, four will be played in the tournament. These would be- Red Light-Green Light, Dalgona Candy Challenge, Marbles Game and Ddakji game.

The show which came on Netflix on September 17 has topped the Netflix chart in many countries like the United States, Singapore, Kuwait, Vietnam among other countries.

