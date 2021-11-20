Abused as a Child Labourer, UP Man's Journey to Becoming an Activist is Inspiring All

Child Labour is a grave issue that, despite the developments of the modern world, manages to linger around and affect impoverished children physically, mentally, and socially. Yet, despite the hardships that await the victims of this toxic industry, some surface out of this dark and deep trench of exploitation. These people are the writers of a story that induces a sense of hope in children and their guardians, for whom the light at the end of the tunnel keeps getting farther. One such story is of Khem Lal Khaterji. Born to bounded labourers, Khem Lal was six when he was introduced to the excruciating conditions of child labour. His father and mother kept shifting from contractors to contractors to earn daily bread for the family.

Khem Lal’s hands were muddy, not from playing around but making bricks amid the scorching heat of the kilns. “My parents were expected to make 1,500 bricks every day, and I had to join them to help them. We used to work for 18 hours a day but still had to struggle to arrange two meals a day,” Khem Lal recollected while talking to The Better India.

Khem Lal was slowly getting engulfed in the hardships that came his way. His parents used to console him somehow during moments when Khem Lal couldn’t hold his agony seeing the acute exploitation that his family was going through. His father, while consoling him, used to say, “Padhai Karo,” repeatedly.

Khem Lal started skipping work to attend school and had to face the harsh treatment by his contractor so that he could be in the vicinity of books. Luckily, a ray of hope was brought in by an NGO working in that area who rescued Khem Lal and his family and helped them break the boundations and start a new life.

Khem Lal is now a Master’s degree holder in Social Work from Kalinga University. The COVID-19 pandemic brought along several sticky situations for Khem Lal, who was struggling to pay the fee for his last semester. He later received a fee waiver by the institution’s administration for his perseverance.

Khem Lal, apart from being an educated individual, is also an activist who works for the rights of bonded labourers who are still waiting for that one helping hand which would pull them out of their misery. He, along with other survivors like him, started an organization called SAANS (Shramik Adhikar Aur Nyaya Sangathan) that also focuses on migrant labourers and trafficking.

His story is one of many who managed to get out of a vicious industry and will act as a support for those who think they have no right to stand for themselves.

