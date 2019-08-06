Academic Madhu Kishwar Falls for Fake Tweet, Believes GoT's Arya Stark is 'Blind Kashmiri Girl'
The picture was of a popular character from Game of Thrones, Arya Stark, who is played by actress Maisie Williams.
The picture was of a popular character from Game of Thrones, Arya Stark, who is played by actress Maisie Williams.
Just because it's on the Internet, doesn't mean its true.
The above statement is something a lot of us learn the hard way, when reverse Google Image search didn't exist, or you had no way of fact-checking something by using Google search to find if it had verified sources. But, in the age of the Internet and everything so easy to verify, you would think you'd know if something was fake.
Not everyone could perhaps say that with confidence. Indian academic, Madhu Kishwar, recently fell for such fake news on Twitter.
Retweeting a picture of a 'Kashmiri girl who became blind after she was hit by pellet gun,' from a parody account which has a disclaimer of 'All Tweets are for fun 100% fake, imaginary, resemblance to any person dead or alive is purely coincidental,' in its bio, she asked for fact checking.
'This looks too filmy to be true. Would like @FactCheckIndia to confirm if this is real victim. What are Zakat Funds used for if not for poor and vulnerable?' read her tweet.
The picture was of a popular character from Game of Thrones, Arya Stark, who is played by actress Maisie Williams.
Kashmiri girl who became blind after she was hit by pellet gun, her brothers, father & mother were mercilessly killed, her sister was raped by Indian Army now begging on street of Srinagar.Where is Humanity?#KashmirUnderThreat #OperationKashmir#IndiaUsingClusterBombs pic.twitter.com/Pcc94cQ7zC— Zaidu🇵🇰 (@TheZaiduLeaks) August 3, 2019
This looks too filmy to be true. Would like @FactCheckIndiato confirm if this is real victim. What are Zakat Funds used for if not for poor and vulnerable? https://t.co/5Q8JkqGABl— MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) August 5, 2019
'Zakat' is a form of alms-giving treated in Islam as a religious obligation or tax.
People, however, pointed out the fact that this wasn't legitimate, and a parody account instead in their replies to her tweets.
It’s a parody account— Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) August 5, 2019
Madam it's a parody account— Puneri Melbournekar🇮🇳 🇦🇺 (@dhanashree0110) August 5, 2019
Ma’am, the girl is @Maisie_Williams & it is a scene from the popular television series @GameOfThrones. Today, you are going to end up in lots of Jokes 😂😂😂😂😂😂— DCP (@ab041937) August 5, 2019
It's a parody account... He's joking— abc (@ind414) August 5, 2019
It's a parody account. Using a famous image from an acclaimed tv show @GameOfThrones— Omkar Dabhadkar (@omkar_dabhadkar) August 5, 2019
The final season of Game of Thrones, which aired in April, smashed all viewership records, and had over drew 17.4 million viewers on its finale episode alone.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actor Saravanan Evicted From Bigg Boss Tamil Over His Comments About Groping Women on Bus
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Pictures From Her First Photoshoot
- India Announce Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Arthur Recommends Sacking of Sarfaraz as Pakistan Captain
- Thanos Could Have Accidentally Snapped Himself Too, Suggest Avengers Endgame Writers