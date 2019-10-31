Acci-Dental? English Couple Shocked to Find ‘Human Tooth’ in Chinese Takeaway

If you are someone who loves to eat outside food, be it through delivery or takeaway, you might know the pain of finding unwanted ingredients in them.

Be it a stray hair or some dirt, unfortunately, we all face these bizarre situations at some time or the other.

However, what would you do if you found a "human tooth" in the form of unwanted ingredients?

Disgusted?

Well, something similar happened to a couple hailing from Worcester -- Dave Burrows, 38, and girlfriend Stephanie McDonough, whose eating experience was ruined when they found a human tooth in their food.

The incident occurred on Friday.

Stephanie, 29, took to Facebook to share her experience with the world, along with a picture of her food.

Reportedly, the couple bought a pork curry worth £6.30 pork curry from a local Chinese takeaway.

When the couple rang up the takeaway, the boss claimed that the tooth was just animal gristle or onion. However, after the matter went viral, Newtown Cantonese Takeaway is facing visits from council food inspectors.

Stephanie wrote on Facebook, “DO NOT USE NEWTOWN CHINESE WORCESTER!!! Trying to say its just gristle from the pork then said it could be from the onion, UHM ITS A F****** TOOTH.” She also added that she is yet to receive an apology from the restaurant. Stephanie further wrote, “I feel so sick, it’s vile.”

While the couple has received a refund for their curry, yet are yet to receive the food refund on the food bill worth £17.70. The couple has kept the tooth, a molar, in their freezer.

She wrote, “We thought it was a bone at first, but it’s definitely a tooth. We both checked it wasn’t any of ours. I phoned the restaurant later that night and the manager really tried to convince me it was gristle in the pork.”

She added, “She was having none of it. She was trying to come up with different things that it could have been. It was a tooth. It’s more a concern of how it got there. Was it spat in there or (did it fall)? I’m 90% sure it’s a human tooth. It could have come from their food suppliers or wherever.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.