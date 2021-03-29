Indian TV Actress' 'Accidental Shaadi' With Falling Sindoor is a Viral Gem You Can't Miss

Indian TV serials are a gift that keep on giving. Talk about defying physics and laws of nature, and Indian TV serials will never disappoint. From accidentally falling into a suitcase to getting strangulated in a curtain after a slap, it is a content treasure trove. The special effects of ‘Naagin’, etc are for discussion some other day. But another clip has surfaced and the Internet is collectively asking “HOW". It is an ‘accidental shaadi’ scene, where sindoor gets stuck on a man’s sleeve and inadvertently falls on a woman’s hair. TADA, the two are married. Physics has once again been asked to take a backseat. Logic? What is that? Kumar Sanu sings “Aaja teri suni suni maang ko mai bhar dun" in the background.

Don't you love it when you accidentally get married? TV serials circa 2020 pic.twitter.com/gJ6SqGfB6p — (I'm done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) March 25, 2021

And Kumar Sanu is singing in the background about sooni sooni maang ko bhar dun. Sanskari Serendipity. Hilarious.— Pavneet Singh Chadha (@pub_neat) March 25, 2021

Watched the clip 20 times to understand the angles of how and why… Shouldn't have !— (@CopraGemini32) March 25, 2021

If looking to further cut your pandemic wedding costs, this could be the only way https://t.co/753a9JjQ29— Anuja T (@anuja_9) March 27, 2021

Accidents like these https://t.co/0S7stqIPWA— Priya Saini (@priyasaini) March 27, 2021

When your Cupid is gravity https://t.co/pdHDZysQlK— Silent mischief monger (@silentmonger) March 26, 2021

The Twitter thread says the scene is from the 2018 TV serial Rishta Hum Likhenge Naya.

Earlier, a similar logic-defying scene cracked up the Internet from ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ drama aired on Colors TV

The scene features protagonist Ridhima Vansh, played by Helly Shah, who is walking as she appears to be bothered by something. All of a sudden, she trips over an open suitcase and bangs her head against the wall. After taking the blow to their head, she falls into the same suitcase in the posture that has her fit inside it perfectly. Things only get wilder when the suitcase magically zips itself and Ridhima seems to be trapped inside it.

A man is then seen carrying the closed suitcase and then flinging it into a swimming pool. Meanwhile, another man, Vansh Raisinghania played by Rrahul Sudhir, is looking for trapped Ridhima and slides by the poolside to see the bag sinking along with the drowning woman.

But 2020’s best moment was the burning question of ‘Rasode mai kaun tha’. The scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya went viral and musician Yashraj Mukhate composed a mashup of the scene keeping it on to of trends for weeks. Hope meme lords don’t disappoint us with the latest anti-physics scene.