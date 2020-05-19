Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal Lashes Out at TikToker Faizal Siddiqui after Controversial Video

A TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui recently posted a video that promoted acid attack on women. In the short clip, the popular TikToker can be seen throwing a kind of liquid on a woman’s face for betraying him.

The next scene shows woman’s face deformed shown by use of heavy makeup. The video has been going viral across social media platforms and netizens are demanding action to be taken against the influencer.

Now, real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, based on whom Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak was made, has slammed the TikToker. Posting a video on TikTok, she heavily lashed out against the creator and said while people are working to stop these crimes, people like him were taking the fight way back.

@thelaxmiagarwalpihu Dosto Nafrat failane vale ko aap sab support kar rahe hai ab apko ye sikhaya ja raha hai tezab kese dale chiii 😠😠😠😠😠😠 ♬ original sound - thelaxmiagarwalpihu

She captioned the post in Hindi, saying, “Dosto Nafrat failane vale ko aap sab support kar rahe hai ab apko ye sikhaya ja raha hai tezab kese dale chiii”.

In another post on her Instagram account, Laxmi, who has been a champion in demanding a ban on the sale of acid, thanked the National Commission of Women (NCW) for taking action against the TikTok user.



She wrote, “Thanks to National Commission for Women for taking cognizane of the viral video by TikTok ‘influencer’ Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack.Such videos/actions should be strictly debarred which are against the society”.

On the other hand, Faizal has maintained that he was not trying to propagate acid attack as what he threw was water and not acid.



