Act of Kindness? Video of Humans Rescuing Deer from Giant Python Leaves Twitter Divided

A video of a giant snake strangling a deer in the middle of a road has taken the internet by storm. The incident took place in Khao Kheow Open Zoo located in Thailand.

The footage of the entire episode was shared on Twitter. In the video, the serpent, which resembles a python, can be seen stifling the deer. Moments later, we see a person intervening in the midst to rescue the deer.

The nerve-racking footage has been viewed over one million times.

Since being shared online, the benevolent gesture of the person has triggered debates on the micro-blogging site whether the individual did the right thing or not.

One user said, “Seriously bad idea.”

Another person wrote, “Was it an act of kindness or interfering with the food chain? The python goes hungry...The deer lives happily for now.”

See some other responses:

Joining the raging debate, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda wrote, “When you have a choice between kindness and right, always be kind".

He further added, “Many are saying not to interfere with law of nature.When you have a black topped road in forest where ungulates slip & predators choose such areas, nature & it’s law is already defied. Let’s be kind. Ask ur heart & a informed mind to give you kindness & help in making a choice(sic)”.