Activist Dresses up as Mermaid to Draw Attention to Marine Pollution in Bali

At the start of every new year for the past few years, Indonesia is greeted by heaps of plastic waste that washes up on the shore. The beautiful beaches of the country, especially in Bali, turn into dumpsters. This year has been no exception with volunteers and NGO workers visiting the beaches for cleanliness drives.

To draw more attention to the grave issue, an ocean activist from Belgium, Laura, came up with an interesting initiative. She dressed up as a mermaid and posed on the waste-laden beach. Quite like the marine animals that wash up on the shores, the drone shot of the mermaid lying in a filthy beach has become the talking point on the internet as many environmental bodies have shared her picture.

The image was captured by Bali-based freelance photographer Wayan Suyadnya. Shot at Kuta Beach in Bali, other than the drone shot, Laura posted several other pictures and videos of the place. The entire span of the beach seems to have been filled with a layer of plastic waste as the environment advocate lauded the efforts put in by the volunteers.

She wrote, “The planet is what we all have in common,” and explained how due to the rainy season, “plastic disaster” temporarily spoils the beaches of Bali every year. She tagged a few bodies and individuals who took the initiative to come out and clean the beaches and said it was “heart-warming” to see their effort.⠀

Calling them “heroes”, Laura said that the community had “risen up to the challenge to protect our beautiful planet”. However, she also wrote how cleaning the beach every year was not a viable solution. A great display of effort but hardly beneficial as big corporations continue churning out plastic in huge quantities even now. So no matter how much was cleaned, the garbage will just keep piling on.

“But this is going to keep happening until the polluters STOP MANUFACTURING and selling things we use for minutes, that pollute the ocean and environment for centuries!” Laura wrote.

As the only possible way to solve this problem, the activist tagged big companies like Coca Cola, Unilever, Pepsi and Nestle and urged them to stop manufacturing plastic. Laura said that the world needed the giant firms “to put the environment before [their] greed”.

An official of the Kuta Beach Management Unit told new agency Reuters that the person in costume posed for the pictures first after which she had joined the volunteers in cleaning up the beach.