Activist Pastes Photos of Deity on Trees to Prevent Cutting for Road Project in Chhattisgarh

In the 2014 film ‘PK,’ Amir Khan’s character showcased a unique way of using the almighty. In an effort to not get beat up by people, the character started pasting stickers of various Gods on his face. It was a humorous take on how people’s belief in God also acts as a system of fear for them. Virendra Singh, an environmental activist from Chhattisgarh, used the same technique to save trees.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has intended to construct an 8-kilometre-long road stretched between Taroud and Daihan in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh. According to authorities, almost 2,900 trees are projected to get cut because of this project. Talking to ANI, he said, “We want development but don’t want forests to be harmed. The authorities say 2,900 trees will be cut, but they have not considered small plantations. I believe that the actual number will be more than 20,000.”

#WATCH | An environment activist pastes photos of Gods on trees to save them from felling for a proposed road project in Balod, Chhattisgarh"The project will lead to felling of 2,900 trees. We want development, but don't want forests to be harmed," said Virendra Singh yesterday pic.twitter.com/b2kcMIse7J — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Apart from using the unique technique, Virendra has also requested the people from nearby villages to come forward and help him as it is crucial to preserve the environment. The villages in Balod are not getting rainfall. “While several parts of the country have been getting incessant rainfall, Balod isn’t even getting its due share,” Virendra told ANI.

Virendra has been active in saving trees for a while now. He first started the Chipko movement and pasted banners all around to raise awareness. It was followed by tying the ‘Rakshasutra’ around the trees. At last, he has resorted to pasting photos of Lord Shiva on the trees to save them from being cut. “Deforestation is the cause of both global warming and pollution. So we have to save the trees to save the planet,” says Virendra.

Development projects have become the most common reason for tree felling. According to statistics, in the year 2021, 2.8-million-hectare meter area covered with trees has been eradicated so far.

