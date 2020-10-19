Activists Express Outrage Over Viral Video of Race Horse Made to Guzzle Down Entire Bottle of Champagne

The image of winners spraying each other with champagne is a common site at podiums post many racing events. The winners and runner-up douse each other usually with a magnum of champagne or other fizzy spirits in celebration to revel in their achievement.

Equestrian races, which have high stakes and viewership, too follow the same celebratory style which usually involves the jockeys dousing each other post their blitz.

There have been instances of the jockey, trainer or the horse’s owner pampering their mount with a glug of the spirit to cherish their win, but a recent video has received a lot of backlash when the race horse was forced to guzzle down an entire bottle.

A disturbing video of a race horse being forced to guzzle down a whole bottle of champagne after winning a prestigious race event in Mallorca has outraged many animal welfare experts on social media. The video clip shows a man holding the reins of a winning horse and forcing her to drink the bubbly drink, which has been termed as cruel and appalling.

The horse identified as Helen Llinatrix had won the race at the prestigious Mallorca’s Manacor Grand Prix, on Monday, in Spain.

According to the Daily Mail, the video was recorded after the race event and it shows the horse trying to pull away, but the man holding her reins emptied the bottle in its mouth before, dropping the last few drops over her head. Later, he kissed the horse on the nose as a little crowd could be heard clapping and cheering in the background.

According to reports, a formal complaint was lodged by the Balearic Islands Animal Association for Animal Cruelty, calling out the stable hand’s appalling treatment of the horse. He’s been further slammed by animal rights advocates as one who has no respect for animals.

Horse racing is one of the most ancient performance sports which typically involves a two or more horses ridden by riders/jockeys over a set distance. It is to determine which of the horses is fastest over a set course.