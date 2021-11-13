Actor Christopher Walken Paints Over Original Banksy Graffiti in Finale of Comedy Series

Hollywood actor Christopher Walken who stars in British comedy show The Outlaws, delivered quite a memorable performance in its season finale. The actor painted over an original Banksy art in the final episode of the series which came out this week. For the uninitiated, Banksy is an anonymous street artist from Bristol, United Kingdom, whose art sells for millions at high-end auctions. Banksy is renowned for creating art which often offers a commentary on society. Hence, when Walken casually painted over one of the graffiti created by the British artist, it was surely going to make headlines. The Outlaws is a BBC drama written, directed by the co-creator of British comedy series The Office, Stephen Merchant. The show traces a group of misfits who come together to renovate a community centre in Bristol, as part of community service for crimes they have committed. 78-year-old Walken’s character, Frank, completed his community service by painting over the graffiti. The sixth and the final episode which aired on November 10 on BBC’s streaming service BBC iPlayer showed Frank asking his probation officer, Diane played by Jessica Gunning, if he should paint over the graffiti. During the scene Diane appears distracted and explains Frank that any graffiti must be painted over.

The graffiti which was painted over by Walken was titled The Rat, and made its appearance at the end of episode.

A BBC report quoted the statement issued by the spokesperson of the show who said, “We can confirm that the artwork at the end of The Outlaws was an original Banksy, and that Christopher Walken painted over that artwork during the filming of this scene, ultimately destroying it.”

As of now, no statement from the artist has been issued. Considering Banksy’s clout in the art world, any artwork created by him does hold value in millions. Earlier this year, the artist painted graffiti of a child with a crowbar next to a sandcastle and lifted a paving slab. The painting appeared on the side of an old shop in Lowestoft, Suffolk, in August during the East Coast “spraycation.” Following this addition, the building owner added £200,000 (Rs1,99,00,000 approx) to the building’s asking price.

