Actor Deepika Padukone and MP Mimi Chakraborty Join Viral 'Pawri' Trend in Hilarious Posts

Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen's 'pawri' video is the talk of the town. Joining the trend that is ruling the two neighbouring countries, Bollywood celebrities are also sharing their pawri videos. Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone shared a cute picture from her childhood where the actresscan be seen riding on a toy horse. The photograph has three pictures — a close-up of Deepika, one with the toy horse and a third one where she can be seen playing with it. The picture says, "ye ham hai, ye hamara ghoda hai aur ye hamari pawri ho rahi hai (This is me, this is my horse and we are having a party)."

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Deepika captioned it 'who did this' along with laughter emojis. The post by the 35-year-old actor has been liked 15,42,693 times so far and her fans are dropping laughter emojis in the comments section after seeing the cute and funny post.

Actress Mimi Chakraborty, who is also a member of parliament in Lok Sabha, danced on the pawri song created by Yashraj Mukhate. The actress-politician is seen with her friends in the video and they dance to the song. Sharing the video, she tagged Yashraj and said that she is going with the trend. Viewed over 1 lakh times, the actor’s fans called the video awesome and posted heart emojis on her video.

Previously, Shahid Kapoor had shared a video from the sets of his upcoming film which was shot by the director. In the video, Shahid and other members of the cast start singing Party All Night by Yo Yo Honey Singh after the director says ‘pawri ho rahi hai.’

Apart from Shahid, Randeep had also shared a pawri video from the set of Inspector Avinash, his upcoming film. Featuring the crew and cast, which also included children, Randeep posted the ‘pawri’ video and was the first Bollywood celebrity to join the trend.

Stars from the TV entertainment industry like Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Puniya, Aishwarya Sharma and others also joined the pawri trend by sharing their own versions with fans and followers.