Actor Finds Secret Backdoor in Apartment while House Hunting, Video is Giving Netizens Creeps

Apartment hunting for actor Jamie Wilkes turned into a discovery of secret passageways and netizens are in for it. In one of his latest tweets, the actor posted a video from his apartment hunting tour where he showed his followers how a secret passageway went below the kitchen counter.

The video shared on Twitter also left people surprised and a little bit creeped out. Wilkes records a secret exit through the kitchen and captioned the video saying, “Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door”.

Wilkes can be seen scanning the traditional looking kitchen until he pulls up one of the counter slabs and we are witnessing a secret staircase that goes downwards to a door that probably opens to the ground floor street or maybe another secret passage.

Since being shared earlier this week, the video has already gathered over five million views and the numbers are only increasing.

The video has also prompted netizens to question the logic behind the construction of such a passage. While some wrote how the clip left them surprised. A few also expressed that they can’t decide the whole thing is creepy or cool. For some, it was a bit creepy but maybe the users are really trying not to waste space. “That’s bizarre,” expressed another. While some could not decide whether it is super creepy or super cool. That is quite clever, said another.

While some netizens put their creative caps on and considered it a plus for the apartment owner. As one user commented, “I think it’s great! I would put an additional lock on the counter inside so ya can’t get in the apt but easy to open to get out in case of fire. I have a tiny studio and wish I had 2 door exits!”

Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door... pic.twitter.com/uscUF7pLH9 — Jamie Wilkes (@jamwilkes) December 8, 2020

The sidechick passage. — GENTLEMAN..ISH (@Gentleman__ish) December 11, 2020

That is quite clever. — Gil Reynolds (@gildereyn) December 10, 2020

The passage also gave some users the idea that the makers of the house had planned a quick getaway and hence the secret door. “Makes you think the owners thought they might have to do a quick getaway!”

Makes you think the owners thought they might have to do a quick getaway! — Chris Flinders (@Chris8692) December 10, 2020

“I’m actually flabbergasted like I don’t know what I’d call this contraption Fearful face,” commented another surprised fan.

I’m actually flabbergasted like I don’t know what I’d call this contraption 😨 — Amy (@AmyyDoriss) December 10, 2020

What do you think? Is it a minimalistic space-saving tactic or some creepy escape door for a serial killer?