BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actor Jack Black's Shirtless 'Quarantine Dance' on TikTok is Hilarious

Screengrab of Jack Black's TikTok video.

Screengrab of Jack Black's TikTok video.

Black was wearing a beige cowboy hat, black and red gym shorts, black cowboy boots as he showed off his epic dance moves

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Share this:

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jack Black made his debut on TikTok with a gleeful shirtless 'quarantine dance'.

The actor and Tenacious D frontman, was shirtless in the clip, which has already got nearly 2 million views and 272 thousand likes since being uploaded, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Black was wearing a beige cowboy hat, black and red gym shorts, black cowboy boots as he showed off his epic dance moves, which included spinning, pirouetting, kicking, flapping arms and rushing the camera.

At one point, the actor dropped his hat while spinning around like a top. He recovered gracefully, and moved into the Russian-style kicking portion of his choreography.

"Quarantine Dance #reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome," wrote the father of two along with the video.

Having entered Hollywood back in 1984, Black has made a place for himself with projects like "School Of Rock", the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise, "Shallow Hal", "King Kong", "The Holiday", "Tropic Thunder" and "Gulliver's Travels".

He is known for his powerful personality, acting calibre, comedic timings and broad scope of his talent -- some might think of him as the funnyman of Hollywood, some might consider him as a charming leading man of the West and some might remember him for his music from his rock band Tenacious D.

He most recently appeared in a big budget sequel to the "Jumanji" remake, "Jumanji: The Next Level".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story