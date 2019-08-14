Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Actor Jameela Jamil Shuts Down Trolls Who Questioned Her 'Silence' on Kashmir, Priyanka Chopra

'I have too big of a platform to say something just to say something', Jamil said.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Actor Jameela Jamil Shuts Down Trolls Who Questioned Her 'Silence' on Kashmir, Priyanka Chopra
Image credit: Twitter
With the entire world tensely scrutinizing the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, social media has been a hotbed for discourse and dissent. However, some who have chosen to keep quiet about it is also facing the ire of Twitterati.

Actor Jameela Jamil recently attracted a lot of criticism after she took to social media about her "silence" on the matter.

"Many keep asking me to discuss the deeply unsettling situation in Kashmir," she writes in a long post on Twitter. "But I can't because I am not from there, I have never been there, I have no family there, I only know what I read and that involves a multitude of very different opinions on the matter".

She went on to say that it would be unwise of her to comment on such a sensitive matter as she had no specific expertise or first-hand knowledge. "I have too big of a platform to say something just to say something," she said. She further added that she supported civilians and their safety. "I condemn all harm of civilians, I condemn all nuclear war," she added. "It would be irresponsible to speak without having an expert opinion in this," the British actor said. However, many on Twitter found her stand offensive.

However, the criticism did not stop there. She posted a video regarding the backlash she was facing and urged people to not encourage people who are not experts to speak on sensitive matters, just so that they have something to say.

Calling it a "new obsession" of people to expect their "pop-culture icons" to comment on matters of global politics, war and genocide, she said that most celebrities were not experts on such matters and should not really be commenting without knowing or understanding the history, politics and social structures of a place.

Jamil has also been repeatedly asked to comment on actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas's response to a Pakistani girl who recently slammed Chopra s a hypocrite at an event in Los Angeles for "encouraging" war against Pakistan, despite being UNICEF's goodwill ambassador.

Jameel refused to comment on Chopra's statement, accusing Twitter of trying to start a "Cat-fight" instead.

