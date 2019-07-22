Actor Jordan Peele Approves of 'Us' Song Mashup on 'Cats' Trailer, Twitter Agrees
Many viral 'Cats' trailer mashups have been doing the rounds on social media since it dropped.
Image credit: YouTube
The first trailer of Tom Hooper’s upcoming adaptation "Cats" based on Andrew Llyod Webber's long-running Broadway musical has taken the internet by storm. While many are lauding it, others have come out saying it is "creepy and weird".
If one sees the trailer, it has tried hard to reinvent the costume drama with the use of “digital fur technology” giving the stars a surrealistic feline look.
After the launch of the trailer, quite a lot of mashups started doing rounds on social media. One of the mashups being circulated on Twitter is an edit someone made of the trailer, set to the Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It” remix from Jordan Peele's film "Us". The video has been circulated so much that Peele himself even approved it. The actor tweeted his approval with a "Yes" on social media.
July 19, 2019
Turns out, with over a lakh likes, people actually liked the mashup more than the original.
Here's what they wrote:
This song makes everything better.— Christina (@chri6tina17) July 19, 2019
I literally just got home from buying the movie because the music was so in my head I had to watch it again 😂 pic.twitter.com/yWwvckdSKL— PseudoHeuristics (@PseudoHeuristic) July 19, 2019
No regrets, I'm definitely gonna get my money's worth rewatching this one over and over again!— PseudoHeuristics (@PseudoHeuristic) July 19, 2019
It fit so well it got to a point where I forgot this wasn’t the original score for the trailer. 😭😂— Nerd 4ce Studios (@4ceNerd) July 19, 2019
I'm 1000% more likely to watch that movie now. Never once considered seeing it until I saw this.— Micah James (@MicahJamesMusic) July 19, 2019
Other viral “Cats” trailer mashups doing the rounds on social media include Mica Levi’s hypnotic “Under the Skin” score, Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow’s “Annihilation” score, music from Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut" and "Just want to take another look at you” moment from Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born.”
Notably, Cats, which will release on December 20, 2019 features Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba as dancing cats. It also stars Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, James Corden, Judi Dench and Ian McKellan.
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia's 8-month-old Daughter Mehr Explains Monday Blues in the Most Adorable Manner
- FaceApp-like Technology Helps Chinese Police Reunite Man Kidnapped 18 Years Ago with Family
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final
- Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro go on Sale Today: Price, Launch Offers and More
- India A Complete 4-1 Series Win Against West Indies A