Actor Jordan Peele Approves of 'Us' Song Mashup on 'Cats' Trailer, Twitter Agrees

The first trailer of Tom Hooper’s upcoming adaptation "Cats" based on Andrew Llyod Webber's long-running Broadway musical has taken the internet by storm. While many are lauding it, others have come out saying it is "creepy and weird".

If one sees the trailer, it has tried hard to reinvent the costume drama with the use of “digital fur technology” giving the stars a surrealistic feline look.

After the launch of the trailer, quite a lot of mashups started doing rounds on social media. One of the mashups being circulated on Twitter is an edit someone made of the trailer, set to the Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It” remix from Jordan Peele's film "Us". The video has been circulated so much that Peele himself even approved it. The actor tweeted his approval with a "Yes" on social media.

Turns out, with over a lakh likes, people actually liked the mashup more than the original.

Here's what they wrote:

This song makes everything better. — Christina (@chri6tina17) July 19, 2019

I literally just got home from buying the movie because the music was so in my head I had to watch it again 😂 pic.twitter.com/yWwvckdSKL — PseudoHeuristics (@PseudoHeuristic) July 19, 2019

No regrets, I'm definitely gonna get my money's worth rewatching this one over and over again! — PseudoHeuristics (@PseudoHeuristic) July 19, 2019

It fit so well it got to a point where I forgot this wasn’t the original score for the trailer. 😭😂 — Nerd 4ce Studios (@4ceNerd) July 19, 2019

I'm 1000% more likely to watch that movie now. Never once considered seeing it until I saw this. — Micah James (@MicahJamesMusic) July 19, 2019

Other viral “Cats” trailer mashups doing the rounds on social media include Mica Levi’s hypnotic “Under the Skin” score, Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow’s “Annihilation” score, music from Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut" and "Just want to take another look at you” moment from Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born.”

Notably, Cats, which will release on December 20, 2019 features Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba as dancing cats. It also stars Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, James Corden, Judi Dench and Ian McKellan.