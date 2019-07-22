Take the pledge to vote

Actor Jordan Peele Approves of 'Us' Song Mashup on 'Cats' Trailer, Twitter Agrees

Many viral 'Cats' trailer mashups have been doing the rounds on social media since it dropped.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Actor Jordan Peele Approves of 'Us' Song Mashup on 'Cats' Trailer, Twitter Agrees
Image credit: YouTube
The first trailer of Tom Hooper’s upcoming adaptation "Cats" based on Andrew Llyod Webber's long-running Broadway musical has taken the internet by storm. While many are lauding it, others have come out saying it is "creepy and weird".

If one sees the trailer, it has tried hard to reinvent the costume drama with the use of “digital fur technology” giving the stars a surrealistic feline look.

After the launch of the trailer, quite a lot of mashups started doing rounds on social media. One of the mashups being circulated on Twitter is an edit someone made of the trailer, set to the Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It” remix from Jordan Peele's film "Us". The video has been circulated so much that Peele himself even approved it. The actor tweeted his approval with a "Yes" on social media.

Turns out, with over a lakh likes, people actually liked the mashup more than the original.

Here's what they wrote:

Other viral “Cats” trailer mashups doing the rounds on social media include Mica Levi’s hypnotic “Under the Skin” score, Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow’s “Annihilation” score, music from Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut" and "Just want to take another look at you” moment from Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born.”

Notably, Cats, which will release on December 20, 2019 features Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba as dancing cats. It also stars Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, James Corden, Judi Dench and Ian McKellan.

