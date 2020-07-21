BUZZ

Actor Who Ate Her Meal On Live TV Debate Wasn't Giving 'Confidence Goals'. She Had a Better Reason

Screenshot from a video tweeted by @scotchism.

Screenshot from a video tweeted by @scotchism.

Shankar was spotted eating her meal during a Republic TV debate where chief Arnab Goswami and other panellists present in the session indulged into the debate on nepotism culture seen in Bollywood -- all of which was happening on live television.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
Actor Kasturi Shankar has given the Internet the "confidence goals" with her amusing appearance on a television debate on the persistent nepotism that exists in the Hindi film industry.

With no care in the world, Shankar was spotted eating her meal as the Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and other panellists present in the session indulged into the nepotism culture seen in Bollywood -- all of which was happening on live television.

A Twitter user later shared a snippet from the debate where Shankar could be seen munching in front of the Skype camera.

"I need the confidence level of this lady in my life," the user quipped.

The video soon went viral across the platform garnering over half a million views even prompting a response from the actor herself. "Lol. Nothing to do with confidence," Shankar wrote. Apologising for her "mess up", the actor said why she did what she did. "I spent 60 minutes watching Arnab in hypermode, He wasnt gonna let me talk anyways, so I left and grabbed lunch. but forgot to sign off skype (sic)". Surprisingly, Twitterati didn't go harsh on the actor and even went on to appreciating her for using her time to finish her meal.

While netizens filled up the comments section of the viral video with their own takes, there was a burning question floating around to know what the actor was actually eating.

Shankar didn't shy away from answering Internet questions and went on to reveal that she was eating pongal-- a popular South Indian dish made of rice.

In a subsequent tweet, the actor summed up the entire episode and wrote, "phew. successfully sat through a republictv debate without eating/leaving/turning deaf. Even managed to talk a bit :)) (sic)."

