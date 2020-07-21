Actor Who Ate Her Meal On Live TV Debate Wasn't Giving 'Confidence Goals'. She Had a Better Reason

Actor Kasturi Shankar has given the Internet the "confidence goals" with her amusing appearance on a television debate on the persistent nepotism that exists in the Hindi film industry.

With no care in the world, Shankar was spotted eating her meal as the Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and other panellists present in the session indulged into the nepotism culture seen in Bollywood -- all of which was happening on live television.

A Twitter user later shared a snippet from the debate where Shankar could be seen munching in front of the Skype camera.

"I need the confidence level of this lady in my life," the user quipped.

I need the confidence level of this lady in my life. pic.twitter.com/DoWWQgBKgc — Scotchy(Chronological) (@scotchism) July 19, 2020

The video soon went viral across the platform garnering over half a million views even prompting a response from the actor herself. "Lol. Nothing to do with confidence," Shankar wrote. Apologising for her "mess up", the actor said why she did what she did. "I spent 60 minutes watching Arnab in hypermode, He wasnt gonna let me talk anyways, so I left and grabbed lunch. but forgot to sign off skype (sic)". Surprisingly, Twitterati didn't go harsh on the actor and even went on to appreciating her for using her time to finish her meal.

I appreciate you, actually eating food is not a crime or not what which is looking indecent at all , that time you were free and you use your time with right things, @KasthuriShankar — ruplekha (@RuplekhaMitra1) July 20, 2020

Among all the debators seems like you made the best use of the time within the so called debate, which is even worse than a monologue. Atleast in monologue we don't expect others turn. Kudos to you, hope all future debators can learn n utilize their time productively like you :) — Sarabjit (@Sarabjit_cse) July 20, 2020

While netizens filled up the comments section of the viral video with their own takes, there was a burning question floating around to know what the actor was actually eating.

We all need to know what were you eating @KasthuriShankar? Looks way more interesting than the debate. https://t.co/lNHuhPugtM — Shilpa Kannan⚡️ (@shilpakannan) July 19, 2020

Shankar didn't shy away from answering Internet questions and went on to reveal that she was eating pongal-- a popular South Indian dish made of rice.

pongal. Helps you sleep regardless of ambient noise — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 19, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the actor summed up the entire episode and wrote, "phew. successfully sat through a republictv debate without eating/leaving/turning deaf. Even managed to talk a bit :)) (sic)."