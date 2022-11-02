Actor Kit Connor 'Forced' to Come Out as Bisexual, Tweet Sparks Debate on 'Queerbaiting'

For a queer person, coming out is a significant moment. Such ‘coming out’ moments of celebrities are usually celebrated. However, this was not the case with actor Kit Connor. Heartstopper star Kit Connor recently went on Twitter and stated that he has been forced to come out as bisexual. However, he did not specify the reason behind it. The 18-year-old star wrote, “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats on forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

There have been speculations that this tweet is in response to various allegations of queerbaiting. Urban Dictionary quotes the term queer baiting as a “marketing technique used to attract queer viewers that involves creating romantic or sexual tension between two same-sex characters but never making it canon or evolving on it.” These speculations have sparked debate on Twitter.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “So sorry you had to do this. You’ve brought so much joy and comfort to so many. Incredibly frustrating some of those people can’t return it. Proud of you! Here’s a hug from Olivia Colman.”

Here are a few reactions:

Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend ❤️ — Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) November 1, 2022

Reading tweets like this is heartbreaking… especially when Heartstopper taught so many people around the world the true value of someone’s personal coming out story. I’m so sorry you had this moment taken away from you Kit, but let’s hope people will learn from it! ❤️❤️ — Michael Gunning (@MichaelGunning1) October 31, 2022

i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly. — kizzy edgell (@kizzy_edgell) October 31, 2022

I feel like “queer baiting” should only be used in the context of a corporation/show/creation pulling viewers in by alluding to lgbtq representation but then never fully going there so as not to alienate homophobic viewers — BIEBPUNK (@JBSWAGGYSOLDIER) November 1, 2022

You guys forgot about this very important part from the comics and definitely didn't understand the hole point of Nick's character. You are amazing and I'm really you have go through all of this pic.twitter.com/lJfHkyqN7P — (@Fran_SOS_1D) October 31, 2022

The allegations allegations on Connor surfaced in September after he was spotted holding hands with his female co-star Maia Reficco while shooting for the upcoming film ‘A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.’

