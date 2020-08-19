BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Milind Soman Asks Why People's Opinions Matter to Us, Twitterati Reply

Model Milind Soman posted on Twitter asking people why others' opinions matter to us.

While some people responded to Milind Soman's tweet with proper explanations on how this validation is needed, others rebuffed it as a hurdle in our lives.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
'Log kya kahenge?' is one of the many determining factors for the careers we choose, subjects we study, travel plans we make, marriage and almost everything that we choose to do in our life. Why do we care about people's opinion, we often think. No matter how much we try to brush this question off from our lives, it rebounds. We continue to be affected by it.

Model and actor Milind Soman recently tried to address this question in one of his tweets recently. "Why are people's opinions important?," he wrote.

People did come up with answers to this question which has haunted many of us for making decisions about our lives. Some responded with proper explanations on how this validation is needed, while others rebuffed it as a hurdle in our lives.

Take a look:

The question of validation from others affects us, at least it affects the desis.

