Milind Soman Asks Why People's Opinions Matter to Us, Twitterati Reply

'Log kya kahenge?' is one of the many determining factors for the careers we choose, subjects we study, travel plans we make, marriage and almost everything that we choose to do in our life. Why do we care about people's opinion, we often think. No matter how much we try to brush this question off from our lives, it rebounds. We continue to be affected by it.

Model and actor Milind Soman recently tried to address this question in one of his tweets recently. "Why are people's opinions important?," he wrote.

People did come up with answers to this question which has haunted many of us for making decisions about our lives. Some responded with proper explanations on how this validation is needed, while others rebuffed it as a hurdle in our lives.

Nothing! Only understanding we need! ELSE our own opinion is enough Because final content belongs to us. So why others....they all stay blessed — Soul Being (@Tarot35775729) August 17, 2020

I think because we are social animals for us people matters, we are brought up in an environment where others opinion matters more then your own opinion to it. — Deepti Malhotra Pathania (@deeptymalhotra) August 17, 2020

Because everyone has them :) no but actually since validation is important to ppl mostly — Divya (@divyavig8) August 17, 2020

People's opinion matters, because in society what we think about ourselves is not as important as what is the opinion of others about us.Just like the value of Rupee in India is immaterial,unless it's compared with the value of Dollars. — Justice for SSR (@maan_rahul) August 17, 2020

Because you think it's important or scared that their opinions may bring in some changes in the society — PKS (@pkshreeram) August 17, 2020

Lack of knowing self... To fill in the gaps with approval. — Dhruv (@dhruvaa07) August 17, 2020

Because we are social and political beings who thrive in groups / tribes, dependent on each other for various reasons. Therefore people's opinions are important. Helps us decide who we want to tribe with and who we want to keep away for our own well-being. — Manali Reddy (@kmanalireddy) August 18, 2020

Cause at the end of the day , they're the one watching you. Who make you , who break you.! — Swati Mishra (@dopemahila) August 17, 2020

The question of validation from others affects us, at least it affects the desis.