Actor Ramy Youssef's Hilarious Video Shows What Happens When You Lose an Emmy in 2020

Actor Ramy Youssef proves that he takes everything like a sport, just how he is taking his Emmys loss in stride.

Youssef, who was nominated for best actor category in a comedy series, took to social media to show what happens when one loses a trophy win. The 29-year-old shared a clip of the moment channelling his inner humourist. Youssef losing at the 2020 Emmy Award included a farewell to a tuxedo hazmat suit-clad award presenter. The presenter is seen with an award in hand through a window from outside waving goodbye to the camera before walking away.

“When you lose the Emmy,” Youssef captioned the post.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

The video has gone viral since shared on the microblogging platform. It has collected over 7.5 million views and has been liked more than 207k times. People have reacted in the comments on Youssef’s hilarious summing up his feeling of loss.

Ramy Youssef was nominated in the best actor category in a comedy series. He was competing with the likes of Don Cheadle, Ted Danson, Anthony Anderson, Michael Douglas and Eugene Levy. Levy eventually lifted the trophy. Youssef was additionally nominated for outstanding directing for a comedy series, but lost to Daniel Levy.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place in a special at-home edition in the view of the ongoing pandemic. The show was hosted by TV personality Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Centre as venue of the event was an empty Microsoft Theatre in LA which was under strict lockdown.

The first of its kind, the major award ceremony is also the first event taking place in the COVID-19 era. The virtual Emmy Awards was live streamed on September 20 from Los Angeles.

With no red carpet and no physical audience, this year-round the makers had sent tech kits to all those nominated. Also hazmat suit clad presenters were outside the residence of each nominee to deliver the trophy in case they win.