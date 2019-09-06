Don't Ever Try Actor Vidyut Jammwal's #DesiWorkOut With a Full Gas Cylinder. It's Dangerous
There are stunts that take your breath away, and then there are stunts that are plain stupid. Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who had made his debut in Force along with Genelia D'Souza and John Abraham, is known for his mindblowing stunts, videos of which he often posts on social media.
The actor who is reportedly into bodybuilding also posts pictures of his workout sessions from time to time. But this time, he's outdone himself. In a video that was shared on his official Instagram handle, the actor can be seen training with a gas cylinder. He can be seen swaying it and twirling it in an attempt to work out against a dramatic background score. He also mentions that the cylinder is full, which makes it all the more dangerous.
While some of his followers applauded him for this show of courage and strength, some pointed out how potentially dangerous this was.
Watch the full video here:
View this post on Instagram
Ab yeh karke dekho! ....... ....... .......For the non-believers, THIS is a FULL CYLINDER. ..... ...... ...... YOUR body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #kalaripayattu #desiworkout ....JAMWALIONS I love you!!! #allsafetymeasurestaken
He captioned the post, "Ab yeh karke dekho! ........For the non-believers, THIS is a FULL CYLINDER. .....YOUR body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses." The comment section of the post was flooded with fans asking him to avoid such risky stunts or that this is taking things too far.
