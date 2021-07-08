Actor Vijay's 'Bigil' Saves Life of 10-year-old Chennai Boy. Here's How

In an interesting turn of events, a 10-year-old boy from Chennai’s Mylapore was treated following an accident, while watching his favourite actor Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ to forget the pain. Sasivaran, who went out shopping with his uncle Arvind, was returning on a motorbike on the night of July 6. While on their way home, the young boy fell asleep in the backseat and fell on the road while they were travelling near Annasalai. The boy was immediately rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital with severe injuries on his forehead and face. After inspection, the doctors decided to sew him up as he had a severe wound on his forehead and tried to inject him. Sasivarshan refused to cooperate with the doctors, as he didn’t want to take an injection out of fear.

No matter how hard the doctors tried, the boy was not ready to take the jab. Meanwhile, Jinnah, a volunteer who was on night duty at the hospital tried to pacify Sasivarshan. When asked what he likes more, the boy replied, “I like actor Vijay and I’m a big fan of him." The boy then continued talking about the actor while forgetting his pain. Apparently, Jinnah took out his mobile phone and allowed Sasivaran to watch actor Vijay’s Bigil movie.

Surprisingly, the movie kept the boy occupied, making it easy for the doctors to continue with the treatment. Eventually, he was given the injection and stitched up while he was watching the movie. Actor Vijay has a huge fan base right from children to the elder ones for his unique on-screen performances.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here